The Actuarial Foundation Reaches GuideStar's Highest Seal of Transparency

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Actuarial Foundation is proud to announce their achievement of the 2020 Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, a service of Candid. By sharing metrics that highlight progress The Actuarial Foundation is making toward its mission, the Foundation is helping donors move beyond simplistic ways of nonprofit evaluation such as overhead ratios.

"In accordance with our long-held organizational beliefs in transparency and accountability," said Jason Leppin, Executive Director, "we are excited to convey our organization's results in a user-friendly and highly visual manner. With a Platinum-level Profile, we can now easily share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with our supporters as well as GuideStar's immense online audience, which includes donors, grant makers, our peers, and the media."

To reach the Platinum level, the Foundation added extensive information to its Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar: contact and organizational information; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission. By taking the time to provide this information, the Foundation has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and to giving donors and funders meaningful data to evaluate our performance.

"I encourage you to visit our profile on GuideStar including our website to see what we're all about," added Leppin. "There's no better time than now to learn about all the ways you can contribute to the Foundation as we continue to make strides preparing the next generation of students and math leaders for the actuarial profession and beyond."

About GuideStar Nonprofit Profiles

In February 2019, GuideStar joined forces with Foundation Center to form Candid, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Today, GuideStar is a service of Candid. The GuideStar database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the IRS. The profiles are populated with information directly from nonprofits, the IRS, and other partners in the nonprofit sector. Candid encourages every nonprofit to claim and update its profile at no cost to the organization. Updating allows nonprofits to share a wealth of up-to-date information with the more than 13 million people who visit guidestar.org to learn more about nonprofit organizations each year. Updating also allows nonprofits to share information with the more than 200 philanthropic websites and applications that are powered by GuideStar data, such as AmazonSmile, Facebook, and Network for Good. To reach a given participation level, organizations must complete all required fields for that level. The GuideStar participation levels, acknowledged as symbols of transparency in the nonprofit sector, are displayed on all updated participants' profiles in the GuideStar database.

About Candid

Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Through research, collaboration, and training, Candid connects people who want to change the world to the resources they need to do it. Candid's data tools on nonprofits, foundations, and grants are the most comprehensive in the world. Find out more at candid.org and on Twitter @CandidDotOrg.

About The Actuarial Foundation

The Actuarial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the philanthropic institution for the industry in the United States. The mission of the Foundation is to enhance math education and financial literacy through the talents and resources of actuaries. The Foundation's vision is an educated public in pursuit of a secure financial future. Further information is available at: actuarialfoundation.org

CONTACT:

Holly Monahan

The Actuarial Foundation

(847) 706-3659

[email protected]

SOURCE The Actuarial Foundation

Related Links

https://www.actuarialfoundation.org/

