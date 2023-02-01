The Actuarial Foundation's Math Motivators Tutoring Program Receives $600,000 Grant from Milliman, Inc.

Gift from the Milliman Giving Fund made up entirely of employee donations, continues Milliman's role as lead financial sponsor of popular math tutoring program

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm has re-affirmed its commitment to The Actuarial Foundation's Math Motivators Tutoring Program with a three-year, $600,000 gift. Serving as lead financial supporter of the innovative, nationwide tutoring program, this is the second large, multi-year gift from the Milliman Giving Fund. Milliman's generous investment will help change the trajectory of students who have lost confidence in their math abilities or want to improve their grades or test scores, helping these young people achieve the long-term benefits of academic success.

"Milliman's employee and retiree-funded Milliman Giving Fund is pleased to renew its support for the Math Motivators program," said Milliman CEO Dermot Corry. "Milliman aspires to protect the health and financial well-being of people everywhere, and our commitment to the Math Motivators program is an important embodiment of that mission. And the generosity of our community doesn't stop with donations. Milliman volunteers have donated more than 2,000 hours of tutoring in the last three years."

Serving more than 1,000 students in grades 3–12 annually, Math Motivators pairs students from underserved communities with professionals and college students with strong mathematics backgrounds. In-person and virtual tutoring is offered, including math tutoring for advanced subjects and SAT and ACT preparation. Since launching in 2016, the program has served thousands of students nationwide. This academic year, Math Motivators is partnering with 60 school or community organizations located in 35 cities and through our Virtual Tutoring Center we are serving students from over 50 additional schools.

The Math Motivators program has also expanded to include tutoring in financial literacy, using our new Money Mentors materials. With a model similar to that of the Math Motivators program, our volunteers tutor and mentor students to empower them to make conscious choices about their financial resources and help them to plan for a secure future.

Millman's generous grant will be used in a multifaceted approach to continue the expansion of the Math Motivators Tutoring Program; including the implementation of multi-tiered support for students by launching programs in middle schools that feed into existing high schools; increasing outreach to underserved high school students by partnering with federal outreach and student services programs; and expanding support of multi-language learners by actively recruiting bilingual or multi-lingual tutors, especially Spanish speakers. These new initiatives are expected to triple the reach of these essential tutoring services over the next three years.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with Milliman and humbled by their financial promise to the Math Motivators Tutoring Program," said Jason Leppin, executive director. "Milliman's commitment of financial resources, as well as thousands of volunteer hours by their employees who serve as math tutors annually, has helped Math Motivators become a significant force in the fight against math learning loss. Milliman's commitment will enrich the lives of thousands more students by helping them reach their academic potential and become tomorrow's leaders."

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance, and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

About The Actuarial Foundation

The Actuarial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the philanthropic institution of the industry in the United States. Since 1994, the Foundation has promoted lifelong math education and financial literacy through its learning resources and scholarships. The mission of the Foundation is to enhance math education and financial literacy through the talents and resources of actuaries. The Foundation's vision is an educated public in pursuit of a secure financial future. For more information, please visit www.actuarialfoundation.org.

SOURCE The Actuarial Foundation