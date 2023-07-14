The Acupuncture Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.09% from 2022 to 2027 | 3B Scientific GmbH, ACA, AcuMedic Ltd., and more to emerge as key players-Technavio

14 Jul, 2023, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acupuncture market size is estimated to grow by USD 16,839.1 million at a CAGR of 14.09% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - 3B Scientific GmbH, ACA, AcuMedic Ltd., Acupuncture Plus, asia med GmbH, Beijing Acupuncture and Herbal Clinic, Blue Branches Acupuncture, CUTTING EDGE CHIROPRACTIC, Dongbang Medical, Dongguan Southstar Electronics Ltd., Mayo Clinic, Meridius Medical GmbH, MKW laser system GmbH, Modern Acupuncture, schwa medico GmbH, Sedatelec, Wuhan ZJZK Technology Co. Ltd., Wuxi Jiajian Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Zepter International Poland sp. z o. o., and Neo Acupunture.
Acupuncture Market Insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including 3B Scientific GmbH, ACA, AcuMedic Ltd., Acupuncture Plus, asia med GmbH, Beijing Acupuncture and Herbal Clinic, Blue Branches Acupuncture, CUTTING EDGE CHIROPRACTIC, Dongbang Medical, Dongguan Southstar Electronics Ltd., Mayo Clinic, Meridius Medical GmbH, MKW lasersystem GmbH, Modern Acupuncture, schwa medico GmbH, Sedatelec, Wuhan ZJZK Technology Co. Ltd., Wuxi Jiajian Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Zepter International Poland sp. z o. o., and Neo Acupuncture, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: type (needle acupuncture, electroacupuncture, auricular acupuncture, cupping, and others), end-user (hospitals and specialty clinics, wellness centers, and research and academic institutions), and geography (Europe, Asia, North America, and the Rest of the World (ROW))
Key driver- The increasing geriatric population is driving the market growth. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has observed a steady rise in the number of elderly people within OECD countries. It is projected that by 2050, approximately 40% of the population in Japan, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Korea will be aged 65 or above. Furthermore, the use of acupuncture has proven to be advantageous in addressing various medical conditions that are prevalent among older individuals, such as headaches, knee pain, low back pain, and neurological disorders. Moreover, acupuncture serves as a complementary treatment option for these conditions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trend- Advancements in healthcare facilities are the major trend in the market.
Significant Challenge- Side effects associated with acupuncture treatment are a significant challenge restricting market growth.
The acupuncture market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.
What are the key data covered in this Acupuncture Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the acupuncture market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the acupuncture market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the acupuncture market across Europe, Asia, North America, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of acupuncture market vendors
|
Acupuncture Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.09%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 16,839.1 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
13.17
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, Asia, North America, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 33%
|
Key countries
|
US, France, Italy, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3B Scientific GmbH, ACA, AcuMedic Ltd., Acupuncture Plus, asia med GmbH, Beijing Acupuncture and Herbal Clinic, Blue Branches Acupuncture, CUTTING EDGE CHIROPRACTIC, Dongbang Medical, Dongguan Southstar Electronics Ltd., Mayo Clinic, Meridius Medical GmbH, MKW Lasersystem GmbH, Modern Acupuncture, schwa medico GmbH, Sedatelec, Wuhan ZJZK Technology Co. Ltd., Wuxi Jiajian Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Zepter International Poland sp. z o. o., and Neo Acupunture
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article