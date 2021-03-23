The Addition of UNION, Square, Qu, NEXTEP, ITWERCS, and Silverware Cloud Based POS Hoists the Number of Compeat's Interfaces to Nearly 85 Integrations with POS Vendors and Time Clocks

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compeat, the most comprehensive restaurant specific accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence management software, has partnered with Union, Square, Qu, NEXTEP, ITWERCS, and Silverware Cloud Based point of sale solutions to deliver data intelligence allowing restaurants to manage their operations, improve customer experience, and increase profitability. Compeat is integrated with more point of sale (POS) vendors than any other restaurant software in the industry.

"Compeat software is a single source of truth for our customers and critical technology for restaurant operators to run their back of house operations," states Brendan F. Reidy, CEO of Compeat. "Our partnership with top POS providers like Union, Square, Qu and NEXTEP ensures our customers benefit from data integrity and have the reporting analytics they need to make the smartest business decisions. As such, we have recently created a new team at Compeat, Integration Center of Excellence, to focus solely on successful POS integrations that benefits our customers greatly."

UNION POS is the first and only point of sale exclusively built for busy venues and their unique operating needs. UNION POS includes in-app ordering with touchless payment via TabbedOut. This removes staff and guest touch-points and provides the safest, most efficient and profitable guest experience by allowing customers to open a tab, order, tip, and pay right from their phones.

Square POS is built for front of the house, back of the house, and speed. From menu management, optimizing floor plans to turn more tables, to coursing and more - every tool helps your team move faster. Square POS was an already established interface of Compeat's and in order to further enhance our offering we recently added a labor integration that allows restaurants to poll employee hours, clock in and clock out times, sales by team member, refunds, comps and discounts allowing restaurant operators to analyze their labor and proactively make decision to improve labor efficiencies and ultimately increase their bottom line.

Qu POS provides the industry's first truly connected, multi-channel ordering platform. Built specifically for QSRs and Fast Casual brands, Qu's open & API-first technology delivers on the unanswered promises of a "frictionless" guest experience due to its unified data foundation.

Other exciting new integrations include NEXTEP POS, ITWERCS, and Silverware Cloud Based POS. All six of these integrations provide Compeat customers with pertinent data such as check level detail, labor, and sales allowing operators and to make important operational business decisions in a fast manner.

About Compeat

Compeat offers the most comprehensive and innovative all-in-one restaurant management software available for the restaurant industry. With over 20 years of industry experience, Compeat is the largest provider of integrated accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions designed to improve profitability of restaurant operators nationwide. Our product portfolio includes Accounting, Inventory, Recipes, Prep and Ordering, Data Analytics, Labor Management and Compliance, Schedule, Logbook, Manager and Employee Mobile Apps and third-party integrations including over 85 Point of Sale partners. For more information, visit www.compeat.com .

