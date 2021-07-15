The Adecco Group Announces Partnership with OneTen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, announced today that it will partner with OneTen, a coalition of leading CEOs and organizations committed to hiring, upskilling, and advancing one million Black individuals into family-sustaining American jobs over the next decade. The Adecco Group is the first and only HR solutions provider to partner with OneTen.

Connecting thousands of people with job opportunities across the nation, the Adecco Group is committed to making the future work for everyone by driving a new inclusive future of work that is more fair and accessible for everyone through partnerships like OneTen. Collectively supported by all of its brands and the Adecco Group Foundation, the partnership with OneTen will help to expand Adecco Group's talent pipeline for placement of Black talent and, utilizing General Assembly's deep expertise, the development of Black talent.

OneTen works with employers, education partners and upskilling partners to design educational and employment solutions. Together, these partners will better develop, retain, and advance diverse and underrepresented talent without four-year degrees.

"There is great power in a diverse workforce but to achieve this we must address access to sustainable work, skills development, and career progression opportunities in underrepresented communities" said Corinne Ripoche, Regional President of the Adecco Group Americas. "Through our partnership, we will focus on these opportunities to support OneTen's goals for the Black talent of today and for generations to come."

