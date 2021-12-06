The Adecco Group Appoints Eileen Sweeney to Head of Adecco U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Eileen Sweeney as the Group's Head of Adecco U.S. Sweeney has extensive experience across sales and operations and brings a deep knowledge of innovative manufacturing, value-driven services and life science sectors. With a strong history of leading large transformations, Sweeney will bring her passions for people management and building high performance cultures to Adecco.

In her new role, Sweeney will be leading the U.S. senior leadership team for Adecco, working from Atlanta and reporting to Corinne Ripoche, Regional President of the Adecco Group, Americas. She will be responsible for ensuring that the new operating model put in place during 2021, which was accompanied by meaningful investments in digitalization and sales, are delivering intended performance improvement.

"Eileen's impressive track record in driving business transformations and future-forward solutions across high-demand sectors makes her a natural fit for Adecco in the U.S.," said Ripoche. "Her expertise in dynamic industries paired with her people-centric leadership approach will help accelerate our strategy and our mission of making the future work for everyone."

Sweeney brings more than 20 years of experience serving in a variety of roles in both manufacturing and engineering for Fortune 500 companies, as well as in large technology consulting firms, where she has led globally dispersed teams of over 20,000 people and run multi-billion-dollar business units. Sweeney joins Adecco from Capgemini, where she most recently held the role of Executive Vice President.

"I'm excited to be working with the U.S. team as we continue our transformation journey to become a truly digital HR solutions company," said Sweeney. "Our clients expect even more from us as we help them navigate through the uncertainties of skills shortages, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need for more innovative workforce solutions. I truly believe that the professionalism and remarkable engagement of our teams allied with our 360° Group offering will answer their needs and generate improved customer satisfaction and loyalty."

Earlier in her career, Sweeney held senior management roles at Dell, Iron Mountain and CSC. Sweeney is a Northwestern University alumna.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies. Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 30,000 employees. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The Group is powered by three global business units: Adecco, LHH (Talent Solutions) and Modis.

SOURCE The Adecco Group, North America; Adecco U.S.