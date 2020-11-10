The Adecco Group Named a 2021 Top 10 Military Spouse Friendly® Employer and Gold Status Military Friendly® Employer

"We take great pride in every military veteran and spouse we hire." - Joyce Russell, The Adecco Group U.S. Foundation Tweet this

"At the Adecco Group, hiring exceptional people is at the heart of what we do. The military community is full of highly-skilled, highly-motivated workers with an inherent ability to adapt to change," said Joyce Russell, president of the Adecco Group U.S. Foundation. "We take great pride in every military veteran and spouse we hire and in our recognition as a longstanding Military Friendly® employer."

The Adecco Group's Military Alliance Program is a partnership between military affiliated groups and military installations in the U.S. serving veterans, wounded warriors, National Guard and Reserve members and military spouses. Through the program, the Adecco Group supports military families through employment opportunities and career development resources.

"Companies that have earned this designation have invested in substantive programs to retain and advance veterans and spouses within their organizations," said Josh Rosen, director of Military Friendly®. "To them, hiring veterans and spouses isn't just about the right thing to do. It's good for business."

The Adecco Group will be showcased along with other 2021 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers.

We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies.

Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 34,000 employees. We are proud to have been consistently ranked one of the 'World's Best Workplaces' by Great Place to Work®.

The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN) and powered by nine global brands: Adecco, Adia, Badenoch & Clark, General Assembly, Lee Hecht Harrison, Modis, Pontoon, Spring Professional and Vettery.

About Military Friendly® Employers

The Military Friendly ® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, the input of military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data driven Military Friendly ® Employers survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weightings were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young. The survey is administered for free and is open to companies that have hired veterans in the past 12 months. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a servicedisabled, veteranowned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly ® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.

