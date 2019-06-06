The Adecco Group Names its 2019 'CEO for One Month' in the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a nation-wide search for its 2019 'CEO for One Month' in the U.S., the Adecco Group awarded Ben Conard the life-changing internship experience. From a competitive pool of more than 17,000 applicants representing nearly 300 universities and colleges, Conard proved he has what it takes to be the 'CEO' and is spending the month of June shadowing the company's senior executives while earning a $10,000 paycheck.

Conard is a 2016 graduate of State University of New York at Geneseo with a degree in business administration and management, as well as a minor in German. After completing his degree, he founded Five North Chocolate, a Fair Trade Certified™ and Certified LGBT Business Enterprise®.

"Becoming the 'CEO for One Month' is an incredible opportunity to hone my entrepreneurial skills and connect with inspiring senior leaders," said Conard. "This is a huge moment in my career, and I am thrilled and humbled to embark on this journey."

As a part of the selection process, Conard and eight other finalists participated in a week-long leadership boot camp in Jacksonville, Florida, where their innovation and collaboration skills were put to the test. The Adecco Group's senior leadership team, as well as guest judges from some of the nation's top companies, mentored the finalists and ultimately awarded the 'CEO for One Month' title to Conard.

As the 'CEO,' Conard will work alongside the Adecco Group's top executives – including CEOs Sergio Picarelli and Federico Vione – traveling throughout the company's U.S. footprint, participating in client meetings and learning the inner workings of a Fortune 500 organization. Later this year, Conard will have the chance to represent the U.S. at the Adecco Group's global boot camp, where he could be one of 10 country finalists vying for the opportunity to become the Adecco Group's next 'Global CEO for One Month.'

"We are passionate about on-the-job training because it helps people realize their full potential," said Picarelli. "At the same time, this model provides a reverse mentorship opportunity for us and all our leaders to hear fresh perspectives on everyday business challenges."

Vione added, "We believe in people, and we are invested in developing their talents. Programs like 'CEO for One Month' create future leaders, enhance our organization and energize everyone involved."

