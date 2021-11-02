The Adecco Group: Q3 2021 Results

Alain Dehaze, Adecco Group CEO, commented: "Our three global business units – Adecco, LHH (Talent Solutions) and Modis – continue to progress our long-term [email protected] strategy, delivering growth, a record gross profit margin and sector-leading EBITA margin that reflects the strength of this portfolio and our focus on higher-value services."

"Among our global business units, Adecco's revenues are above 2019 levels in Southern Europe & EEMENA region, Latin America, Canada and APAC, led by Japan and Australia. LHH (Talent Solutions) saw excellent growth in Professional Recruitment, with permanent placement now ahead of 2019 levels."

"Modis executed strongly and generated revenues above 2019 levels. I am pleased to see the integration plan for AKKA progressing at full speed. Financing for the transaction was completed in September and, subject to the regulatory approvals process, we anticipate acquiring a controlling stake in early 2022."

FULL PRESS RELEASE

Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates in this release refer to same period in prior year.

1 On an organic and trading days adjusted basis.

2 On an organic basis.

3 For further details on the use of non-GAAP measures in this release, refer to the Financial Information section and the Additional Information Section of the 2020 Annual Report.

4 Post-completion, subject to customary approvals.

The Adecco Group, Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675625/Adecco_Group_Q3_2021.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Adecco Group