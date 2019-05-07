The Adecco Group to Host Leadership Boot Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions partner, will kick off its annual 'CEO for One Month' boot camp, Tuesday, May 14 – Friday, May 17, in Jacksonville, Florida. Nine outstanding finalists from across the nation will undergo a series of leadership challenges, with the goal of becoming the Adecco Group's 2019 'CEO for One Month' in the U.S., a paid internship opportunity to work alongside the company's senior leaders.

"This internship is an all-access pass to the inner workings of a multi-national business. The person who earns this title can look forward to jumpstarting their career and gaining a network of dedicated mentors," said Sergio Picarelli, global president of the Talent Solutions business unit and CEO of professional staffing in the U.S., U.K and Ireland at the Adecco Group.

The top candidates advancing to the boot camp were selected from a competitive pool of more than 17,000 applications, representing nearly 300 colleges and universities. The schools with the most participation included Penn State University, Arizona State University and Florida State University.

During the boot camp, finalists will put their collaboration and innovation skills to the test through a variety of assessments aligned to the Adecco Group's core values and business objectives. The company's senior executives and guest judges will mentor and evaluate the candidates throughout the boot camp.

"Progressing to this round of the program is a great accomplishment – our nine finalists should be very proud," added Federico Vione, CEO of Adecco, the Americas, U.K. and Ireland. "At the end of the week, we hope all will walk away with meaningful experiences, empowered to succeed in the world of work."

The top candidates attending this year's 'CEO for One Month' boot camp include:

Khandker Ahamed ( City College of New York )

( ) Tiffany Baltierra ( University of Texas at San Antonio )

( ) Ben Conard ( State University of New York College at Geneseo )

( ) Monica Hanon ( Georgia Institute of Technology )

( ) Savannah Johnson ( University of Pennsylvania )

( ) Muger Morose (Bridgewater State University)

(Bridgewater State University) Connor O'Brien ( Babson College )

( ) Nirav Patel ( Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute )

( ) Bonnie Schipper ( Columbia University )

Outside of the U.S., the Adecco Group's 'CEO for One Month' program is simultaneously taking place in 47 countries across the globe. Later this summer, the U.S. 'CEO' will have the chance to become one of 10 country finalists, vying for the opportunity to become the Adecco Group's next 'Global CEO for One Month.'

