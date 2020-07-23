The Adecco Group U.S. Foundation and Penn Foster Celebrate First Anniversary of Middle-Skills Training Pilot, Announce Expanded Course Offerings for Core Business and Healthcare Skills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group U.S. Foundation and talent development leader Penn Foster are celebrating the first anniversary of a skilling initiative that provides free online education opportunities to middle-skill workers and solves for some of the nation's most prevalent skills gaps. The program exceeded initial enrollment goals, with over 3,500 workers opting into virtual courses to boost their careers.

At the one-year mark, the initiative has already expanded from industrial topics – like warehousing and distribution, welding, machine operation, electronic assembly and more – to include business skills training, such as call center customer service and administrative assistant courses. The program is also addressing needs in the healthcare space with the addition of a contact tracer course meant to equip people with in-demand skills that could help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We are energized by the growing appetite for lifelong learning among American workers and businesses alike," said Joyce Russell, President of the Foundation. "Our partnership with Penn Foster means more people will have access to flexible education at their fingertips. Together, we can build pipelines of talent who are eager and committed to taking on some of the most essential jobs in our country today."

Later this year, the program will add additional courses to help upskill and reskill business and healthcare workers. Courses will cover administrative assistant careers, medical billing and coding, insurance and billing clerk training and more.

"Penn Foster is proud to celebrate the one-year milestone of our partnership with the Adecco Group U.S. Foundation," said Dara Warn, Chief Customer Officer at Penn Foster. "The pandemic has thrown the global labor market into turmoil — and accelerated the need for new approaches to skills training that can help get Americans back to work. This partnership is expanding access to the career-focused courses that are aligned with employer needs in the fields that are most critical to the country's economic recovery."

All courses are accessible through a mobile-friendly platform, giving participants on-the-go options, paired with instructors and coaches to help them succeed. Upon completion of the program, graduates receive a certificate in their chosen course of work. Visit the Foundation website for more information and the latest updates on its skilling efforts.

About the Adecco Group U.S. Foundation

The Adecco Group U.S. Foundation was created in 2019 to serve as a home of social value creation activities, focused on making the world of work a fairer, more accessible and better place through targeted innovation projects. Our vision is of a world where all people are enabled to reach their full potential. Our mission is to leverage our know-how, resources and partnerships to accelerate new solutions and collaboration in the field of employment and skills. Visit adeccogroupusfoundation.org for more information.

About Penn Foster

Penn Foster is the premier partner for training and upskilling the workforce of tomorrow. Since its founding more than 125 years ago, the organization's mission has remained the same: to design educational programs that helps employers address pressing talent needs and creates new pathways for working learners. Together with an extensive network of leading employers, community-based organizations, and academic institutions, Penn Foster works to close the skills gap and build a stronger workforce through education and training.

SOURCE Adecco Group U.S. Foundation