The Adecco Group US Foundation's Joyce Russell Elected as 2021 Chair of the American Staffing Association Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, the world's leading provider of workforce solutions, today announced Joyce Russell, president of the Group's US Foundation, was recently installed as Chair of the American Staffing Association (ASA) Board of Directors during a ceremony at the 2020 Staffing World convention and expo. Russell previously served as first vice chair of the Board.

As Chair, Russell will collaborate with ASA leadership and Board members to support the ongoing transformation of the staffing industry and key initiatives aimed at helping the nation rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On behalf of the ASA Board, staff, and membership, I want to congratulate Joyce on her election as the new Chair of the ASA Board of Directors," said Richard Wahlquist, ASA president and chief executive officer. "Over the many years that we have known and worked with Joyce, she has established herself as one of the staffing and recruiting industry's most respected and effective leaders. We are all looking forward to working with Joyce as she leads ASA and advances the association's mission to create better lives, better businesses, and a better economy."

Russell has an impressive career in staffing, spanning more than 30 years. She joined the Adecco Group in 1987 as a branch manager and went on to hold a number of leadership positions, including president of Adecco USA from 2004 to 2018. In 2019, she was appointed to her current role as president of the Adecco Group US Foundation, where she focuses on upskilling and reskilling American workers, as well as improving work equality for all. Russell has been a panelist and participant at the World Economic Forum in Davos and the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summits. She is a founding member of Paradigm for Parity, and a member of the Committee of 200, Women Corporate Directors and International Women's Forum. Most recently, Russell published her first book, titled Put a Cherry on Top: Generosity in Life & Leadership.

"At such a pivotal time in history, it is an honor and a privilege to serve as the 2021 ASA Chair," said Russell, "We can accomplish great things over the course of a year, and I look forward to working with some of the brightest and most passionate minds in our industry to do just that."

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers.

We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organizations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies.

Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 34,000 employees. We are proud to have been consistently ranked one of the 'World's Best Workplaces' by Great Place to Work®.

The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN) and powered by nine global brands: Adecco, Adia, Badenoch & Clark, General Assembly, Lee Hecht Harrison, Modis, Pontoon, Spring Professional and Vettery.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit www.americanstaffing.net.

