LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4214600



The adhesive tapes market is projected to grow from USD 51.25 billion in 2017 to USD 69.42 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.26% between 2017 and 2022. The rising demand for adhesive tapes across various applications, such as packaging, healthcare, electrical & electronics, building & construction, white goods, and paper & printing is expected to drive the growth of the adhesive tapes market. Increasing environmental concerns and growing regulatory policies have propelled manufacturers of adhesive tapes to focus on the development of eco-friendly products. Volatile raw materials prices are acting as a restraint to the growth of the adhesives tapes market. Most raw materials used in the development of adhesive tapes are petroleum-based derivatives that are vulnerable to fluctuations in commodity prices.



Based on resin, the acrylic segment is expected to lead the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.

Based on resin, the acrylic segment accounted for the largest share of the adhesive tapes market in 2016, in terms of volume.Acrylic adhesive tapes are more firm and durable as compared to rubber PSA tapes.



Properties of acrylics include fast curing time; excellent resistance to oxidation, temperature, and UV radiation; color stability; anti-aging; good balance of adhesion and cohesion; excellent water resistance; and high peel, tack, and shear strength. Acrylic adhesive tapes are used in medical and automotive industries, owing to their excellent adhesion properties.



Based on technology, the water-based segment is expected to lead the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.

The water-based technology segment is projected to lead the adhesive tapes market from 2017 to 2022, in terms of volume. The demand for water-based resins across various end-use applications is increasing, as water-based technology is environment-friendly and does not emit VOCs during formulation.



Based on application, the packaging segment is expected to lead the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the adhesive tapes market in 2016, in terms of volume.Packaging adhesive tapes find applications in food & beverage, consumer goods, heavy machinery, drugs, and other industries.



The concept of online shopping has propelled the use of adhesive tapes and labels in the bonding of corrugated boards, cartons, and other packaging materials.



The adhesive tapes market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for adhesive tapes.The economic growth of emerging countries, such as China, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, is projected to drive the demand for adhesive tapes in the Asia Pacific region.



China is projected to lead the adhesive tapes market in the Asia Pacific region. Factors such as availability of cheap labor and raw materials, low taxes, and less stringent environmental regulations are driving the growth of the adhesive tapes market in China.



Breakup of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Tier 3 – 8%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 46%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 14%

• By Region: North America – 37%, Europe – 21%, Asia Pacific – 26%, South America – 8%, and the Middle East & Africa – 8%



3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Tesa SE (Germany), Lintec Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Shurtape Technologies, LLC (US), and Scapa Group Plc (UK) are key players operating in the adhesive tapes market.



Research Coverage

This report provides detailed segmentation of the adhesive tapes market on the basis of resin type, technology, backing substrate, category, application, and region.Based on resin type, the market has been segmented into acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others.



Based on technology, the market has been segmented into solvent-based, water-based, and hot-melt.Based on backing substrate, the market has been segmented into polypropylene, paper, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and others.



Based on category, the market has been segmented into commodity adhesive tapes and specialty adhesive tapes.Based on application, the market has been segmented into packaging, masking, consumer & office, healthcare, electrical & electronics, automotive, white goods, paper & printing, building & construction, retail, and others.



Based on region, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players in the adhesive tapes market, value chain analysis, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the adhesive tapes market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on adhesive tapes offered by top players in the adhesive tapes market

• Product Development/Innovations: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the adhesive tapes market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for adhesive tapes across various regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the adhesive tapes market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the adhesive tapes market



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4214600



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-adhesive-tapes-market-is-projected-to-grow-from-usd-51-25-billion-in-2017-to-usd-69-42-billion-by-2022--at-a-cagr-of-6-26-between-2017-and-2022--300630317.html