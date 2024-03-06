The ADIR Challenge Foundation Launches Anti-Semitism Technology & Innovation Challenge with UJA-Federation of New York, the Shoah Foundation and the Anti-Defamation League

The first phase of a $1 Million Dollar prize initiative is issuing a call to action to source bold, creative ideas for shaping a major technology competition aimed at combating antisemitism and other forms of hate globally

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ADIR Challenge Foundation , in collaboration with UJA-Federation of New York, the USC Shoah Foundation, and research partner, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), is issuing a call to action to source bold, creative ideas for shaping major technology competitions aimed at combating antisemitism and hate on a global scale.

The ADIR Challenge Foundation is committed to supporting the development and implementation of innovative solutions through this challenge and the ecosystem that emerges from these efforts.

The ADIR Challenge Foundation's call to action is open to students in high school, college, and anyone else around the world. The Challenge is looking for ideas for tech-driven competitions that will eventually produce innovative solutions for combating antisemitism. The Challenge will be conducted in multiple phases.

During the ideation phase of the Challenge, the ADIR Challenge Foundation will award three (3) winners $10,000 each, along with the opportunity to advance directly to the second stage of the $1 Million Dollar Challenge.

Submissions open March 6th, 2024, and close on April 30th, 2024. The three ideation awards will be announced on May 14th, 2024.

The ADIR Challenge Foundation is seeking ideas that cover a range of topics, including:

Identifying key antisemitism problem areas where innovation and technology could provide effective solutions.

Proposing potential innovation topics and themes for new solutions, leveraging conventional and cutting-edge technologies.

Exploring how individuals can leverage their passion for innovation and technology to drive meaningful change in the fight against antisemitism and hate.

Suggesting competition categories, criteria, and incentives that could excite innovators and spur the development of novel solutions.

Presenting creative competition formats, potential partnerships, and innovative judging approaches to maximize impact and engagement.

Winning proposals will outline compelling ideas and appealing incentives with the potential to drive tangible progress against rising antisemitism worldwide.

"In the wake of losing my nephew, Addir Mesika, on October 7th, I decided to focus my energy and business experience towards finding innovative solutions to tackle deeply rooted and systemic antisemitism and hate," said Morielle Lotan, Co-Founder and CEO of the ADIR Challenge Foundation. "In 2024, we need to humbly recognize that we still don't know what the answers are, or what technologies will be proven to make a difference, but we do know how to discover them, and we know that technology will play a central role in any intelligent, long-term strategy for combating antisemitism."

"The ADIR challenge offers an opportunity to turn the tragedy of losing Addir Mesika on October 7 and help ensure his memory lives on with purpose and meaning for the global Jewish community. ADIR unites us all in the effort to combat antisemitism by applying ingenuity, innovation and ideation to find new solutions against this pernicious issue," said Hindy Poupko, Senior Vice President, Community Strategy and External Relations at UJA-Federation of New York. "We deeply appreciate the contributions of the world-class ADIR advisory board and judges and of course Morielle and Shay for their creative and strategic vision for this project."

"Solving complex societal problems requires tapping into the creativity of crowds and catalyzing innovation," said Dr. Shay Hershkovitz, Co-Founder and President of the ADIR Challenge Foundation and former head of research at XPrize. "Competitions can serve as force multipliers to accelerate progress against global threats and as antisemitism rises worldwide, I'm excited to announce an open call for the boldest new ideas to tackle this crisis. By incentivizing solution seekers across disciplines, I believe we can cultivate promising technology and scientific breakthroughs for the lasting benefit of humanity."

"The fight against antisemitism demands innovation, partnership, and bold approaches," said Dr. Robert J. Williams, Finci-Viterbi executive director of the USC Shoah Foundation, Advisor to the IHRA, and UNESCO chair on antisemitism and Holocaust research. "The proactive nature of the ADIR challenge can help ensure that we not only meet the challenges of the moment, but also secure greater resilience against anti-Jewish hatred over the longer term."

Individuals and organizations interested in contributing their ideas and expertise to the ADIR Challenge are encouraged to visit www.theadirchallenge.com for more information.

Disclaimer: UJA-Federation does not control, operate or manage the ADIR Challenge Foundation or the administration or results of the ADIR Challenge. The selection process, judging criteria, and final decisions are the sole responsibility of the ADIR Challenge Foundation.

