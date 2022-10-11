The Adjustable Power of Smart Glass Technologies™ - Helping Change the Way Building Developers See the World; Announces Manufacturing and Pricing Updates

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Glass Technologies™ (SGT) recently announced a series of major manufacturing updates including 30-to-60-day production lead times and 3-to-6-day direct delivery times from Miami. SGT also optimizes crate and shipping prices and has an updated warranty. SGT is a leading glass provider in a variety of one-stop-shop services to developers, including smart glass solutions for offices, healthcare facilities, and other property developments.

Switchable Smart Glass for conference office in San Francisco Smart Glass Technologies office smart glass electrode

"At Smart Glass Technologies, our mission is to help developers, architects, interior designers, and homeowners to use switchable smart glass for their real estate projects," said William Vasile Turcan, Founder and General Manager at SGT. "We are ready to respond to the ambition and imagination of our customers. And to achieve that, we manufacture high-quality products and provide an exceptional customer service experience. Our main vision is to offer a one-stop-shop: manufacturing, logistics, installation, and service."

PriWatt™ Glass – For Interior and Exterior Use

PriWatt™ Glass is an electric switchable privacy smart glass technology that turns clear (transparent) or opaque (frosted) using a switch or remote, giving a modern and futuristic finish to any real estate project. Smart Glass is easily installed like regular laminated tempered glass by any certified glazier. And Smart Glass is connected to power by any certified electrician.

Maintaining and cleaning the smart glass is simple. Unlike draperies, blinds, and shutters, Smart Glass collects only a fraction of dust, so cleaning is kept to a minimum. Simply turn it off and use a soft cloth and gentle soap. When done, ensure there is no water or soap left on the glass or the edges. Other features of PriWatt glass include:

Optimized Space: Replaces thick studded walls with thin partitions or sectioned open floor plans with minimalist solutions.

Replaces thick studded walls with thin partitions or sectioned open floor plans with minimalist solutions. Flexible Design: Custom shapes and sizes created and multiple pieces can be joined together.

"We've also made some pricing changes that we need to announce," said William Vasile Turcan. "For the past several months, the vendors of raw materials we use in our fabrication have been increasing their prices. And unfortunately, we are no longer able to absorb these added costs. We are therefore readjusting the price for PriWatt Glass to reflect these changes. However, we do have good news for you. If you have an estimate for PriWatt Glass, it will still be valid for the next 60 days."

Check out all the benefits of Smart Glass, PriWatt, and Smart Film products in detail, or read the latest news in Smart Glass innovations by visiting the company online. And follow SGT on social media: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

About Smart Glass Technologies™

Smart Glass Technologies was founded in 2018 in Miami, Florida. And with capabilities spanning the United States and Canada, Smart Glass Technologies is an exclusive dealer for Smart Glass Group, the fastest-growing manufacturer of switchable privacy Smart Film and Smart Glass in the North American market. Learn more at: www.SmartGlassTech.us.

Media Contact:

Dina Rodriguez

+1 786-472-6712

[email protected]

SOURCE Smart Glass Technologies