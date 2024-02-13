The Admissions Process at Hidden River

Hidden River Eating Disorder Residential Treatment

13 Feb, 2024, 11:25 ET

From Inquiry to Intake, Hidden River's Admissions Process is Highly Personalized

CHESTER, N.J., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First impressions are important, especially at eating disorder treatment centers. When an individual feels safe, welcome, and comfortable at the start of treatment, it can make a world of difference.

At Hidden River, we understand how unusual and difficult this experience can be. For this reason, each detail of our Admissions process has received careful attention, helping us ensure that every person who walks through our doors immediately feels the warmth of our team.

Treatment isn't one-size-fits-all, and neither is the Admissions process. To start, a potential client and/or their family speaks with a member of the Outreach and Admissions team, who will be their primary point of contact throughout the entire admissions process. This stage includes questions about their background, previous treatment experiences, and personal goals. Through a collaborative conversation, they explore whether Hidden River is a good fit for them and their treatment needs. We can also provide tours of the facility. Family members are encouraged to speak with us as well, as they'll be a key part of the treatment experience.

If a client would like to move onto the next step, they begin working with another member of our Admissions team. While most treatment centers have large call centers that send mountains of paperwork and have numerous people taking information, Hidden River has one primary point of contact for each family. This staff member helps clients complete the often-overwhelming administrative parts of entering a treatment program.

Some individuals feel comfortable filling out insurance forms or requesting lab work from their primary care provider, but others need guidance. That's where the expertise of our team comes in to offer support. We give our clients space to complete the paperwork on their own, or we sit with them and go item-by-item to ensure each question is answered appropriately.

"By supporting our clients through the Admissions process, we allow them to focus on getting ready to join the program," Jennifer Vargas, Director of Business Development & Admissions, explains. "We want to make the Admissions process as easy as possible. After all, our clients' attention belongs on their healing journey, not on checking the right boxes."

Hidden River is currently accepting new clients. We strive to be a knowledgeable and well-trained team that effectively utilizes an evidenced-based treatment approach emphasizing daily education and practical skills training along with frequent family involvement. We are dedicated to guiding patients to achieve successfully productive lives and experience healthy and happy relationships. Ultimately, we believe that full recovery is possible.

Visit our Admissions page to learn more. To contact the Admissions team at Hidden River, please call (833) 307-4837 or email [email protected].

About Hidden River:

Hidden River, located in Chester Township, New Jersey, is a residential eating disorder treatment center for girls and women ages 10 to 20 that utilizes an expert, compassionate approach with an emphasis on family involvement. Opened in 2019, the beautifully designed facility is located in a peaceful, natural environment that is conducive to healing and recovery. 

Media Contact:

Jennifer Vargas, Director of Business Development & Admissions
[email protected]

SOURCE Hidden River Eating Disorder Residential Treatment

