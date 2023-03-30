The Adoption of Grout Cleaning to Boom, the Market is Set to Reach $329 Million by 2028; Professional Cleaning Reshaping the Industry Demand - Arizton

Mar 30, 2023, 14:59 ET
CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the grout cleaning equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2028.
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE GROUT CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET
84 - Tables
88 - Charts
232– Pages
Professional cleaning service providers play an important role in the grout cleaning market. Due to the rapid expansion of the residential and non-residential construction industries in APAC, the cleaning sector is anticipated to experience enormous growth. With an increase in disposable income and the increase in two-income families, the cleaning chores of a house are outsourced. The professional services are also efficient in cleaning, and the time taken to complete the entire process is very less. Professional cleaning service providers depend on the best equipment to help them make their job easier. Hence, propelling the growth of the grout cleaning equipment market.
Grout cleaning equipment requires a power source to be operational and the power needed to efficiently and timely perform the cleaning duties that cannot be generated through manual resources. Hence, an external power source is required to generate enough power to boost the cleaning operations. Most of the grout cleaners in the market are electric powered. However, the market has two main types of electric variations: corded grout cleaning equipment and cordless grout cleaning equipment. The market offers a variety of corded electric and cordless electric grout cleaning equipment. There has also been a demand by many environmental activists to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels for various activities. There have been massive protests globally to find a solution for fossil fuel combustion, and one of them seems to be using electric power as it is clean and does not harm the environment. Hence, such reasons drive the demand for electric grout cleaning equipment in the upcoming years.
GROUT CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|
REPORT ATTRIBUTES
|
DETAILS
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 329.53 Million
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 240 Million
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
5.43 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Power Source, Technology, Application, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Saudi Africa
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Increased Awareness Towards Cleanliness
· Impact of Increased Demand for Professional Services
· Growing DIY Culture
|
Largest Market
|
North America
|
Fastest Market
|
APAC
The grout cleaning market is largely dominated by water-based technology. The type of dirt that needs to be cleaned will determine whether water or other cleaning agents should be used; for example, cleaning oil and grease will require much stronger chemicals. Indoor environments, particularly in the residential market, use water more effectively. It can also be used in the outdoor market, but its use is limited because outdoor flooring typically has more difficult stains. Therefore, it is anticipated that these factors will propel the development of water-based grout cleaning equipment on a global scale.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The electric cordless grout cleaning equipment will have a major market share owing to the ease of operations and the diverse application across multiple sectors.
- The indoor grout cleaning equipment market is growing due to the increasing demand for residential units and families' disposable income. Post covid-19 pandemic, increasing attention to hygiene and cleanliness across all family homes has also supported the segmental growth.
- Due to the high internet penetration, the online sales channel is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the global grout cleaning equipment market. Factor like enabling customers to view numerous products at the click of a button has supported the segment's growth.
VENDOR INSIGHTS
The grout cleaning market is highly segmented as multiple players are present. The market also consists of a few industries specific manufacturers. These players have been continuously focusing on innovation and product differentiation techniques. They also rely on these factors to capture higher market shares. To achieve their financial goals, the companies have invested in R&D, which has introduced numerous new products with varied capabilities to satisfy all market needs. The companies have also intensified their after-sales service capabilities, which are expected to exacerbate the competition in this market to new heights.
Arizton assumes that international players will grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players. It is also expected that with more favorable financial and technological capabilities will be able to invent and launch technologically integrated products, which might threaten the products of their competitors and can make their products and services non-competitive.
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- Einhell Group
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Husqvarna Ab
- Karcher Group
- Pergo equipment manufacturing GmbH
- Tennant
- Grout Groovy
- Prolux Cleaners
- Square Scrub
- Vapamore
- Dremel
- Daimer Industries Inc.
- TILE EZE INC.
- John Don LLC
- EDIC
- Tornado Industries
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Power Source
- Electric-Cordless
- Electric-Corded
Technology
- Water
- Steam
Application
- Indoor
- Outdoor
End-User
- Professional
- Commercial
- Residential
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- Saudi Africa
Share this article