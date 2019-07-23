NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors Market: About this market



Phosphodiesterase inhibitors represent a drug class comprising drugs with a similar mechanism of action i.e. by inhibiting PDE enzymes. This phosphodiesterase inhibitors market analysis considers sales from oral, topical, and other RoA. Our analysis also considers the sales of phosphodiesterase inhibitors in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the oral segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost, and accurate dosage and stability will play a significant role in the oral segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global phosphodiesterase inhibitors market report also looks at factors such as growing adoption of poor lifestyle habits, rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction (ED), and availability of next-generation PDE inhibitors. However, potent drug interactions of PDE inhibitors, side-effects associated with PDE inhibitors, and launch of generics may hamper the growth of the phosphodiesterase inhibitors industry over the forecast period.

Global Phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors Market: Overview



Rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction (ED)



The etiology of ED can be attributed to multiple factors, such as diabetes mellitus, testosterone deficiency, prostate cancer, obesity, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. In addition, the consumption of certain medicines and substance abuse can lead to ED. As most of these factors are related to lifestyle changes, the prevalence of ED is increasing globally. Rapid urbanization, and the inherent lifestyle changes, along with high stress at the workplace are rendering young men more susceptible to ED. Thus, the increase in the incidence of ED is expected to boost the adoption of PDE inhibitors and drive the market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Rising burden of chronic diseases



Chronic diseases are among the leading causes of death and contribute to a significant portion of annual healthcare expenditure. Rising healthcare costs associated with chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and prediabetes is expected to lead to an increase in the adoption of PDE5 inhibitors. Thus, an increase in the economic and health burden of these diseases will ensure continuous or increased use of PDE5 inhibitors for their remission, which will promote market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global phosphodiesterase inhibitors market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading phosphodiesterase inhibitors manufacturers, that include Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., Vivus Inc.



Also, the phosphodiesterase inhibitors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

