The Advanced Leadership Initiative Announces Jerry MacCleary as New Co-Chair

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh's growing leadership innovator, The Advanced Leadership Initiative (TALI), proudly announces the addition of its new Co-Chair, Jerry MacCleary, CEO of Covestro LLC (a leading supplier of polymers). MacCleary now serves on the executive committee in partnership with Co-Chair Greg Spencer, President and CEO of Randall Industries. Together, they are among trailblazers for a groundbreaking program — promoting corporate diversity and helping to build the pipeline of African American leaders in Pittsburgh.

"As Chairman and CEO of Covestro, Jerry MacCleary works with one of the leading companies on diversity and inclusion. We believe that makes him a perfect fit for what we are trying to accomplish through The Advanced Leadership Initiative," states Evan Frazier, Founding Director of TALI, and Senior Vice President of Community Affairs for Highmark Health.

"We recognize the importance of fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, and we have to be intentional about creating new opportunities," says Jerry MacCleary. "That's why I'm looking forward to co-chairing The Advanced Leadership Initiative and serving on its Executive Committee. I believe that TALI is a part of the solution."

Jerry joined Covestro (then part of Bayer) in 1979. A leader in the chemical industry, Jerry serves as chairman of the American Chemistry Council's (ACC's) Executive Committee, as chair of the ACC's Sustainability Committee, on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Manufacturers, and on the Executive Committee for the Society of Chemical Industry. Locally, Jerry is active on the Board of Directors for the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and Imani Christian Academy. He also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

"We welcome Jerry MacCleary as the new Co-Chair and I am personally looking forward to working with him. We also want to thank our past Co-Chair Randy Dearth, who was instrumental in helping us form this new relationship," explains Co-Chair Greg Spencer. "Although Randy has relocated out of Pittsburgh, he plans to remain involved with The Advanced Leadership Initiative."

"Through Randy Dearth's recommendation, he opened the door — allowing us to collaborate with an executive that is equally passionate, dedicated, and persistent in opening the doors for African Americans in corporate Pittsburgh," states Frazier. "Jerry MacCleary is a proven collaborator and a socially-conscious business pioneer. It is critical to have leadership like his on board with us as we move forward, and we couldn't be more excited to have a professional of Jerry's caliber in partnership with us." Jerry's arrival takes place right after the recent hiring of TALI's new Managing Director Robert Young.

In the next phase of The Advanced Leadership Initiative — between now and December — Spencer, MacCleary, Frazier, and the other leaders of The Advanced Leadership Initiative, will recruit 25 executive mentors to work alongside its new Leadership Academy participants.

The Advanced Leadership Initiative has already experienced success in obtaining candidates for The Executive Leadership Academy (an 8-module Executive Education program offered in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University to prepare African American leaders for advancement). Now they are looking for executive mentors to match up with candidates. They are targeting C-suite level individuals or influencers who can provide good counsel and advocacy for tomorrow's budding leaders. Ideal executive mentors may include CEOs or their direct reports — such as Chief Financial Officers, Chief Operating Officers, LOB Presidents or Executive VPs — who are willing to take on a one-on-one mentorship role.

Anyone interested in becoming an executive mentor for The Advanced Leadership Initiative, please call 412-926-1600 or send an email to info@advancedleadershipinitiative.org.

The Advanced Leadership Initiative (TALI) has a vision to dramatically improve the regional presence of African Americans in executive leadership roles, helping to create a more diverse, inclusive and prosperous community. To achieve this vision, TALI will support the development and implementation of an executive education program to build the pipeline of African American executive leadership in the Pittsburgh region.

Supporters include Lead Contributors – The Heinz Endowments and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Presenting Sponsors – EQT Foundation, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC; and a number of other contributors, including BNY Mellon, The Buhl Foundation, McCune Foundation, The Pittsburgh Foundation, BMe, Giant Eagle Foundation, Koppers, Covestro, and others. The POISE Foundation serves as the fiscal sponsor for The Advanced Leadership Initiative.

The Executive Leadership Academy is an 8-module Executive Education program offered in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University to prepare African American leaders for advancement.

For more Information about The Advanced Leadership Initiative, visit www.advancedleadershipinitiative.org.

SOURCE The Advanced Leadership Initiative

