The Advanced Leadership Initiative Officially Begins Recruitment for the 2020 Cohort of the Executive Leadership Academy at CMU

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Academy, a signature program of The Advanced Leadership Initiative (in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University) is recruiting African American leaders expected to become the future of corporate diversity in Pittsburgh. The Advanced Leadership Initiative (TALI) continues its unique executive development program providing African American leaders with tools and exposure needed to climb the ladder in corporate and public leadership roles. The academy is accepting applications through its website: AdvancedLeadershipInitiative.org.

Three pillars represent the Executive Leadership Academy:

World-Class Academic Instruction

Executive Coaching Support, and

Executive Mentorship

Graduates of the academy will earn a certificate of completion from CMU's Tepper School of Business Executive Education. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply online prior to the October 1, 2019 application deadline.

"We've witnessed tremendous growth and engagement from participants in our first cohort," explains Evan Frazier, Founding Director of the Advanced Leadership Initiative and Senior Vice President of Community Affairs for Highmark Health. "We look forward to recruiting the next class of professionals who will benefit from executive coaching and mentorship, a strong peer network, and a world class executive education experience."

Applicants can span any number of fields, such as healthcare, retail, banking, manufacturing, nonprofit and government.

African Americans living in the Greater Pittsburgh region and employed in professional/leadership roles are encouraged to apply online. Respondents should possess the following:

Undergraduate degree (minimum), advanced degree preferred

Currently employed in a professional role with 10+ years experience

Seeking to apply academic and experiential learning as well as professional sponsorship to their career trajectory

Ability to participate in the entire 7-8 month program

Employers are expected to cover the cost of tuition for accepted candidates. A limited number of scholarships are available to nonprofit and public sector candidates. For questions about the application process, contact Robert Young, TALI Managing Director, at info@advancedleadershipinitiative.org or 412-926-1600. Or, contact Carnegie Mellon Executive Education at exec-director@andrew.cmu.edu or 412-268-2304.

The Advanced Leadership Initiative supporters include Lead Contributors – The Heinz Endowments, Richard King Mellon Foundation, The Hillman Foundation; Presenting Sponsors – EQT Foundation, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC; and Gold Sponsors – Giant Eagle Foundation, Koppers and Covestro; plus, a number of other corporate and foundation supporters. The POISE Foundation serves as the fiscal sponsor for The Advanced Leadership Initiative.

SOURCE The Advanced Leadership Initiative