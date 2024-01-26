The Advanced Leadership Institute and Carnegie Mellon University Announce The 2024 Cohort of The Executive Leadership Academy

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI) and Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business (CMU) are pleased to announce the 2024 Executive Leadership Academy cohort. Since 2019, TALI has engaged CMU Tepper Executive Education to assist with developing and delivering content that educates and expands diverse leadership from Pittsburgh through TALI's signature program — the Executive Leadership Academy. Participants who successfully passed a vigorous intake process will receive a world-class executive education tailored to the challenges Black professionals face in the workplace. Cohort members will also benefit from executive coaching, executive mentorship, and peer networking.

"As we launch the sixth year of our flagship program, I am excited to see TALI grow with the addition of 21 talented Black executives and senior managers. The 2024 Executive Leadership Academy cohort furthers our mission and vision," says Evan Frazier, President and CEO, The Advanced Leadership Institute. "I look forward to watching some of Pittsburgh's top talent develop and hone leadership skills, expand their networks, and gain perspectives that will prepare them for executive advancement. When organizations choose to invest in their talent by supporting programs like TALI, everyone wins."

"We are honored to serve as TALI's academic partner. The past six years have been very gratifying for us as we play a pivotal role in enhancing the leadership skills of TALI's program participants," says Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean, Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business. "I'm looking forward to this sixth year and have no doubt that the 2024 Executive Leadership Academy cohort will learn transformational strategies to impact their personal and professional development."

TALI and CMU will welcome the new cohort at the 2024 Executive Leadership Academy Kick-Off Program and Reception on January 26, 2024. Program participants will be introduced to TALI Alumni and stakeholders and greeted with a keynote address from TALI CHRO Council Member Carlos Etheredge, SVP Human Resources, FedEx Ground.

Congratulations to the 21 program participants selected for the 2024 Executive Leadership Academy Cohort:

John (Mamadou) Bah- Procurement Global Finance Director, PPG

Godfrey Bethea- Vice President of Equity, People, and Culture, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Lyasha Bishop-Gaines- Executive Director, The Early Excellence Project

Donminika Brown- Chief Financial Officer, Pittsburgh Regional Transit

Brandon Grinage- SVP Regional Manager, PNC

Donny Hamilton- Gateway Project Manager, Federal Railroad Administration

Alyssa Ford Heywood- Director, Performance Management, Pittsburgh Public Schools

Joyce Howard- Business Development Manager, Innovation Works

Jason Jones- Vice President of Community Development, Dollar Bank

Rick Mason- Executive Director, The Pittsburgh Project

Danielle Mundekis- Director of Inclusion, Eckert Seamans

Michael Nelson- Senior Manager of Corporate Security, Duquesne Light Company

Onome Oghifobibi- Assistant Professor and Director of Community Engagement, Division of Newborn Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

J. Nicole Rhodes- Associate Legal Counsel, University of Pittsburgh

Kelly Russell- Assistant Director/Labor Compliance Officer, City of Pittsburgh

Tammy Sadler- Sponsored by Giant Eagle

Tiffinnie Severin- Director, Enterprise Strategy, Highmark

LaShana Stokes- Chief of Staff, UPMC

Rachel Williams- Director, Content Program Management, Duolingo

Shani Yeldell- Community Relations Manager—Mentorship Academy, CNX

Michael Young- Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Associate Professor of Mathematical Science, Carnegie Mellon University

About The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI)

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to cultivate Black executive leadership to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities. It is facilitated through an educational partnership with Carnegie Mellon University and is supported by major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Founding Underwriters: BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Highmark Foundation, and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Excellence Partners: Henry L. Hillman Foundation and Highmark; Lead Contributors: BNY Mellon, Eden Hall Foundation, and The Heinz Endowments. Presenting Sponsors: Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC. Gold Sponsors: American Eagle Outfitters, Bank of America, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, CNX, Covestro, Dollar Bank, Duquesne Light Company, FedEx Ground, FHLBank Pittsburgh, Golub Capital, Koppers, PPG, and Wabtec Corporation; Silver Sponsors: Pittsburgh Legal Diversity and Inclusion Coalition; and Bronze Sponsors, which can be found on TALI's website.

