The Advanced Leadership Institute and Carnegie Mellon University Announce The 2024 Cohort of The Executive Leadership Academy

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI) and Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business (CMU) are pleased to announce the 2024 Executive Leadership Academy cohort. Since 2019, TALI has engaged CMU Tepper Executive Education to assist with developing and delivering content that educates and expands diverse leadership from Pittsburgh through TALI's signature program — the Executive Leadership Academy. Participants who successfully passed a vigorous intake process will receive a world-class executive education tailored to the challenges Black professionals face in the workplace. Cohort members will also benefit from executive coaching, executive mentorship, and peer networking.

"As we launch the sixth year of our flagship program, I am excited to see TALI grow with the addition of 21 talented Black executives and senior managers. The 2024 Executive Leadership Academy cohort furthers our mission and vision," says Evan Frazier, President and CEO, The Advanced Leadership Institute. "I look forward to watching some of Pittsburgh's top talent develop and hone leadership skills, expand their networks, and gain perspectives that will prepare them for executive advancement. When organizations choose to invest in their talent by supporting programs like TALI, everyone wins."

"We are honored to serve as TALI's academic partner. The past six years have been very gratifying for us as we play a pivotal role in enhancing the leadership skills of TALI's program participants," says Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean, Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business. "I'm looking forward to this sixth year and have no doubt that the 2024 Executive Leadership Academy cohort will learn transformational strategies to impact their personal and professional development."

TALI and CMU will welcome the new cohort at the 2024 Executive Leadership Academy Kick-Off Program and Reception on January 26, 2024. Program participants will be introduced to TALI Alumni and stakeholders and greeted with a keynote address from TALI CHRO Council Member Carlos Etheredge, SVP Human Resources, FedEx Ground.

Congratulations to the 21 program participants selected for the 2024 Executive Leadership Academy Cohort:

John (Mamadou) Bah- Procurement Global Finance Director, PPG
Godfrey Bethea- Vice President of Equity, People, and Culture, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
Lyasha Bishop-Gaines- Executive Director, The Early Excellence Project
Donminika Brown- Chief Financial Officer, Pittsburgh Regional Transit
Brandon Grinage- SVP Regional Manager, PNC
Donny Hamilton- Gateway Project Manager, Federal Railroad Administration
Alyssa Ford Heywood- Director, Performance Management, Pittsburgh Public Schools
Joyce Howard- Business Development Manager, Innovation Works
Jason Jones- Vice President of Community Development, Dollar Bank
Rick Mason- Executive Director, The Pittsburgh Project
Danielle Mundekis- Director of Inclusion, Eckert Seamans
Michael Nelson- Senior Manager of Corporate Security, Duquesne Light Company
Onome Oghifobibi- Assistant Professor and Director of Community Engagement, Division of Newborn Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
J. Nicole Rhodes- Associate Legal Counsel, University of Pittsburgh
Kelly Russell- Assistant Director/Labor Compliance Officer, City of Pittsburgh
Tammy Sadler- Sponsored by Giant Eagle
Tiffinnie Severin- Director, Enterprise Strategy, Highmark
LaShana Stokes- Chief of Staff, UPMC
Rachel Williams- Director, Content Program Management, Duolingo
Shani Yeldell- Community Relations Manager—Mentorship Academy, CNX
Michael Young- Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Associate Professor of Mathematical Science, Carnegie Mellon University

