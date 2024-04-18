The Advanced Leadership Institute and Carnegie Mellon University Celebrate The 2024 Graduates of the Emerging Leaders Program

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, April 19th, The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI) and Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business (CMU) will proudly present the newest graduates of the Emerging Leaders Program. The Emerging Leaders Program is a 12-session program presented by TALI in partnership with CMU and in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh, Robert Morris University, and Duquesne University.

TALI ELA 2024 Graduates Photo Credit: Brian Cook

At the ceremony, the graduates will be joined by distinguished guests from the TALI and CMU families. TALI Advisory Board Member Myah Moore Irick, Founder, Senior Vice President and Private Wealth Manager, The Irick Group – Merrill Private Wealth Management will deliver the keynote address, while the honorable Austin A. Davis, Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania will deliver special remarks. The ceremony will be held at the Carnegie Museum of Art.

"We were expecting great things from this year's Emerging Leaders Program cohort, and they delivered. This year's graduates have proven to be strong, talented leaders and a great addition to the TALI family," says Evan Frazier, President and CEO, TALI. "As the program comes to an end, we look forward to watching them continue to flourish both personally and professionally as TALI Alumni."

"We are looking forward to another year of the Emerging Leaders Program through our continued partnership with TALI. As we provide world-class executive instruction to this year's cohort, our goal is to provide the tools needed to advance their careers for next-level success," says Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean and Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business.

TALI's Emerging Leaders Program is customized to support Black professionals at earlier career stages by preparing, developing, connecting, and positioning program participants for higher levels of leadership responsibility. Candidates selected for the Emerging Leaders Program include individuals with a minimum of three to five years of professional work experience in the corporate, nonprofit, government, or entrepreneurial sectors seeking leadership growth.

Congratulations to the 2024 Emerging Leaders Program Graduates:

Alena Anderson- Director, Moving Toward Financial Stability, United Way of SWPA

Ariell Antonio- Counsel, Highmark Health

Jenn Bejin- Manager – Vendor Partnerships, Supplier Diversity & Strategy, Giant Eagle

Blessy Bellamy- Customer Experience Strategy Consultant, Highmark Health

Brandon Davis- Community Space Coordinator, ACTION-Housing

Eric Giles- Performance Materials Scientist, Covestro

Amstrid Gomez- Quality Analyst, American Eagle Outfitters

Asraiel Harewood- Director of Enrollment Operations and Strategy, Carnegie Mellon University

Marla Hines- Senior Systems Analyst, FHLBank Pittsburgh

Chris Johnson- Print and Fulfillment Strategist, UPMC

Jean-Pierre Nsanzabera- Senior Cloud Architect, UPMC

Joseph Oyatta- Senior Audit Manager, PNC

Seth Phillips- Vulnerability and Compliance Engineer, Wabtec Corporation

Charles Potter- Assistant Business Development Leader, Giant Eagle

Travis Roache- Digital Product Manager, PPG

Derrick Shoffner- Sr. Director of Programs & Services, Vibrant Pittsburgh

Tuesday Simok- Universal Service Analyst IV, Duquesne Light Company

Deja Starks- Inventory Planner, American Eagle Outfitters

Waris Wade- Area Manager, Koppers

Rashana White-Bey- Merchandise Operations Specialist, American Eagle Outfitters

Jennifer Whitley- Education Navigation Coordinator, Allegheny County Housing Authority

About The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI)

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to cultivate Black executive leadership to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities. It is facilitated through an educational partnership with Carnegie Mellon University and is supported by major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Senior Founding Underwriters: BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Founding Underwriters: Highmark Foundation; Excellence Partners: Henry L. Hillman Foundation and Highmark; Lead Contributors: Eden Hall Foundation and The Heinz Endowments; Presenting Sponsors: Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC. Gold Sponsors: American Eagle Outfitters, Bank of America, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, CNX, Covestro, Dollar Bank, Duquesne Light Company, FedEx Ground, FHLBank Pittsburgh, Golub Capital, Koppers, PPG, and Wabtec Corporation; Silver Sponsors: Pittsburgh Legal Diversity and Inclusion Coalition; and Bronze Sponsors, which can be found on TALI's website.

Learn more at www.taliinstitute.org

SOURCE The Advanced Leadership Institute