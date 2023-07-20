The Advanced Leadership Institute and Carnegie Mellon University Celebrate the Graduation of the 2023 Executive Leadership Academy Cohort
20 Jul, 2023, 13:30 ET
PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, July 21, 2023, 26 impressive Black leaders will graduate from The Advanced Leadership Institute's (TALI) Executive Leadership Academy. The Executive Leadership Academy, delivered in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business (CMU), is TALI's signature program. This seven-module program includes instruction from renowned academic and industry experts, executive coaching, and executive mentoring where each participant is paired with a distinguished executive for hands-on guidance throughout the Academy.
The graduating cohort will celebrate this milestone alongside members from the TALI and CMU families. Dionne Wallace-Oakley, TALI CHRO Council Member and Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Freddie Mac, will deliver the keynote address. Additionally, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald will offer special remarks.
"The graduation of the 2023 Executive Leadership Academy cohort marks five successful years of our signature program," says Evan Frazier, President and CEO, The Advanced Leadership Institute, "Every year, we are encouraged and inspired by the wealth of Black talent that comes through TALI. The men and women that participated in the program represent some of our region's top leaders and demonstrate that there is strong diverse talent in our companies and institutions. Congratulations to this year's impressive graduates!"
"As TALI's academic partner since its inception, we are proud that we have been able to continue delivering a world-class executive education through the Executive Leadership Academy," remarked Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean and Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business. "We congratulate the graduates on this exciting achievement and wish them continued success with their professional journeys!"
Congratulations to the 26 Executive Leadership Academy 2023 graduates!
Dr. Julius E. Abia, Internal Audit Manager – Projects, Wabtec Corporation
Joel Acie, Deputy Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh
Will Carpenter, Regional Security Manager, VP, BNY Mellon
Tricina Cash, Executive Vice President, Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council
Michael A. Cherry, Vice President of Human Resources, Dollar Bank, FSB
Samantha Custard, Senior Corporate Counsel, Giant Eagle, Inc.
Anthony (Tony) DaBreo, Regional Vice President, Northeast Region, Erie Insurance
Laura C. Duncan, MHA, MHI, VP, Ambulatory and Home Care Operations, Cincinnati's Children Hospital and Medical Center
Dr. Tinamarie Estes-Washington, DNP, RN, PCCN, Director of Nursing, Equity Officer, Allegheny Health Network, Forbes Hospital
Samantha Hartzman, Sr. Manager, ESG & Corporate Giving, Duquesne Light Company
Della Hollins, SVP, Risk and Control Manager, Senior, PNC
Elizabeth L. Hughes, Senior Associate Counsel, UPMC
Russell Ivey, Head of Finance, Architectural Coatings US, PPG
Calvin Jackson, Senior Technical Project Manager, B-Yond
Ardana Jefferson, Chief Executive Officer, Homeless Children's Education Fund
Bobbie Jean Johnson, Senior Vice President / Director, Retail Technology Operations, PNC
Danitra Mason, Controller, The Pittsburgh Foundation
Delvina L. Morrow, Vice President, Community Affairs & DEI, Pittsburgh Penguins
Michelle Porter, Director, One Northside, Buhl Foundation
Angela Reid-James, Director, Workforce Operations, Highmark, Inc.
Andrea Robinson, President, ARCLS Corp
M. Shernell Smith, Associate Dean & Executive Director for the Center of Student Diversity & Inclusion, Carnegie Mellon University
Patti Solomon, Sr. Human Resources Business Partner, Giant Eagle, Inc.
Sonya Tilghman, Executive Director, Hazelwood Initiative, Inc.
Wendy Walker-Graham, Director, Quality Assurance and Operational Integrity, UPMC Health Plan
Kellie Ware, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Allegheny County Bar Association
About The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI)
The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to cultivate Black executive leadership to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities. It is facilitated through an educational partnership with Carnegie Mellon University and is supported by major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Founding Underwriters: BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Highmark Foundation, and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Excellence Partners: Henry L. Hillman Foundation and Highmark; Lead Contributors: BNY Mellon, Eden Hall Foundation, and The Heinz Endowments. Presenting Sponsors: FHLBank Pittsburgh, Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC. Gold Sponsors: American Eagle Outfitters, Bank of America, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, The Buhl Foundation, CNX, Covestro, Duquesne Light Company, Dollar Bank, Erie Insurance, Koppers, The Pittsburgh Foundation, Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG, and Wabtec Corporation; Silver Sponsors: Highmark Wholecare, Northwestern Mutual, and Pittsburgh Legal Diversity and Inclusion Coalition; and Bronze Sponsors, which can be found on TALI's website.
Learn more at www.taliinstitute.org
SOURCE The Advanced Leadership Institute
