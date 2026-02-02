The Advanced Leadership Institute and Carnegie Mellon University Kick-Off the New Program Year with the 2026 Emerging Leaders Program

News provided byThe Advanced Leadership Institute, Inc.
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI), in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University, announces the launch of its 2026 programming year with the fifth cohort of the Emerging Leaders Program – one of TALI's cohort-based programs designed to educate, develop, connect, and position Black leaders and their allies for success. The program welcomes a new class of talented professionals and introduces key enhancements for the year ahead.
The Emerging Leaders Program, conducted in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business and in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh, Robert Morris University, and Duquesne University, prepares early and established leaders for continued career growth. Through a new six-month hybrid learning model, participants strengthen critical leadership competencies while exploring topics such as, managerial effectiveness, executive presence, negotiation strategies, innovation and creative problem solving, and more. Cohort members also build a strong sense of community through peer networking and mentorship.
The 2026 Emerging Leaders Program officially launched on January 30th with a full day of classes followed by an intimate cohort reception. This year's class includes 29 dynamic professionals representing a wide range of industries. In February, the Emerging Leaders Program cohort will join participants from the National Executive Leadership Academy for TALI's Community Welcome Reception – creating an opportunity to formally introduce both cohorts to the broader TALI network. This event marks the first of two shared celebrations, culminating in a joint graduation in June.
"Congratulations to all those selected for this year's Emerging Leaders Program cohort," said Evan Frazier, President and CEO of The Advanced Leadership Institute. "We created the program five years ago as a part of our continued commitment to supporting and cultivating the next generation of senior leaders. Given the exceptional talent in this year's cohort, I am confident we will see meaningful and positive outcomes."
"We look forward to working with the 2026 Emerging Leaders Program cohort and remain excited about our role in supporting the growth of professionals as they gain the tools they need to succeed." – Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean, Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business.
Following a robust application and review process, TALI and Carnegie Mellon University are proud to announce the 2026 Emerging Leaders Program cohort:
Brandon Bell – Manager, Financial Compliance, Wabtec Corporation
Melanie Marie Boyer – CEO, Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce & Foundation
Meisha Boykin – Assistant Vice President of Community Development, Dollar Bank
Dr. Alexus Brown – Senior Research Scientist, Center on Race and Social Problems – School of Social Work – University of Pittsburgh
Kenya Brown – Project Manager, Allegheny County Department of Human Services Area Agency on Aging
Gabriella Davis – Program Manager, Crossroads Foundation
Joshua Devine – Economic Mobility Officer, The Pittsburgh Foundation
Nikki Feagin – Grants Manager, The Citizens Science Lab
Albert Garcia – Director of Development and Corporate Partnerships, Neighborhood Learning Alliance
Gabrielle Green – Operations Analyst Intermediate, UPMC Corporate Services
Precious Jackson – Operations Analyst, FHLBank Pittsburgh
Dorian King – Cybersecurity Engineer, CORE Natural Resources
Uttam Kumar – Engineering Manager, American Eagle Outfitters
Keira Lee – Treasury Analyst, Bank of America
Nasha Magwood – Business Systems Analyst, PRT
Sidnee McDonald – Associate Attorney, Cozen O'Connor
Christopher Peace – Assistant Teaching Professor of Business Management Communication, Carnegie Mellon University – Tepper School of Business
Christopher Pierre – Client Service Representative, BNY
Rachee Powell – Manager Diversity and Inclusion, FedEx Corporation
Cody Rogers – Store Leader, Giant Eagle
DeAnna Santoro – VP, Enterprise Initiatives Manager, TriState Capital Bank
Weldianne Scales – Staff Attorney, Reed Smith LLP
Julius Shead – Senior Business Recruiter, Duolingo
Niko A. Simmons – Intermediate Care Facility Director / Operations Director / QIDP, Valley Community Services
Gabrielle Thomas – Client Project Manager, Highmark Health
Regina Wagstaff – Supervisor Division Orders, CNX
Beverly Wilkes Jr. – Grants Manager & Communications Specialist, McAuley Ministries
Cheriese Williams – Practice Operations Specialist, Allegheny Health Network
Terrel Williams – Program Manager, Homeless Children's Education Fund
About The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI)
The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities by cultivating leadership through world-class executive education programs tailored to support, develop, and retain Black leaders and their allies. TALI equips participants with the strategies, insights, and networks needed to thrive. Course content for TALI programs is delivered through an academic partnership with Carnegie Mellon University, and programming is made possible through the support of major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Lead Founding Underwriters: BNY Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Founding Underwriters: Eden Hall and Highmark Foundation; Excellence Partner: Henry L. Hillman Foundation; Lead Contributors: Giant Eagle Foundation and The Heinz Endowments; Presenting Sponsors: Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, UPMC; Gold Sponsors: American Eagle Outfitters, Buchanan, CNX, Covestro, Dollar Bank, Duolingo, Duquesne Light Company, FedEx Corporation, Koppers, PPG, and Wabtec; Silver Sponsors and Bronze sponsors, which can be found on TALI's website.
