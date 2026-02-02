The Advanced Leadership Institute and Carnegie Mellon University Kick-Off the New Program Year with the 2026 Emerging Leaders Program

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI), in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University, announces the launch of its 2026 programming year with the fifth cohort of the Emerging Leaders Program – one of TALI's cohort-based programs designed to educate, develop, connect, and position Black leaders and their allies for success. The program welcomes a new class of talented professionals and introduces key enhancements for the year ahead.

The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI) 2026 ELP Cohort.

The Emerging Leaders Program, conducted in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business and in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh, Robert Morris University, and Duquesne University, prepares early and established leaders for continued career growth. Through a new six-month hybrid learning model, participants strengthen critical leadership competencies while exploring topics such as, managerial effectiveness, executive presence, negotiation strategies, innovation and creative problem solving, and more. Cohort members also build a strong sense of community through peer networking and mentorship.

The 2026 Emerging Leaders Program officially launched on January 30th with a full day of classes followed by an intimate cohort reception. This year's class includes 29 dynamic professionals representing a wide range of industries. In February, the Emerging Leaders Program cohort will join participants from the National Executive Leadership Academy for TALI's Community Welcome Reception – creating an opportunity to formally introduce both cohorts to the broader TALI network. This event marks the first of two shared celebrations, culminating in a joint graduation in June.

"Congratulations to all those selected for this year's Emerging Leaders Program cohort," said Evan Frazier, President and CEO of The Advanced Leadership Institute. "We created the program five years ago as a part of our continued commitment to supporting and cultivating the next generation of senior leaders. Given the exceptional talent in this year's cohort, I am confident we will see meaningful and positive outcomes."

"We look forward to working with the 2026 Emerging Leaders Program cohort and remain excited about our role in supporting the growth of professionals as they gain the tools they need to succeed." – Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean, Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business.

Following a robust application and review process, TALI and Carnegie Mellon University are proud to announce the 2026 Emerging Leaders Program cohort:

Brandon Bell – Manager, Financial Compliance, Wabtec Corporation

Melanie Marie Boyer – CEO, Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce & Foundation

Meisha Boykin – Assistant Vice President of Community Development, Dollar Bank

Dr. Alexus Brown – Senior Research Scientist, Center on Race and Social Problems – School of Social Work – University of Pittsburgh

Kenya Brown – Project Manager, Allegheny County Department of Human Services Area Agency on Aging

Gabriella Davis – Program Manager, Crossroads Foundation

Joshua Devine – Economic Mobility Officer, The Pittsburgh Foundation

Nikki Feagin – Grants Manager, The Citizens Science Lab

Albert Garcia – Director of Development and Corporate Partnerships, Neighborhood Learning Alliance

Gabrielle Green – Operations Analyst Intermediate, UPMC Corporate Services

Precious Jackson – Operations Analyst, FHLBank Pittsburgh

Dorian King – Cybersecurity Engineer, CORE Natural Resources

Uttam Kumar – Engineering Manager, American Eagle Outfitters

Keira Lee – Treasury Analyst, Bank of America

Nasha Magwood – Business Systems Analyst, PRT

Sidnee McDonald – Associate Attorney, Cozen O'Connor

Christopher Peace – Assistant Teaching Professor of Business Management Communication, Carnegie Mellon University – Tepper School of Business

Christopher Pierre – Client Service Representative, BNY

Rachee Powell – Manager Diversity and Inclusion, FedEx Corporation

Cody Rogers – Store Leader, Giant Eagle

DeAnna Santoro – VP, Enterprise Initiatives Manager, TriState Capital Bank

Weldianne Scales – Staff Attorney, Reed Smith LLP

Julius Shead – Senior Business Recruiter, Duolingo

Niko A. Simmons – Intermediate Care Facility Director / Operations Director / QIDP, Valley Community Services

Gabrielle Thomas – Client Project Manager, Highmark Health

Regina Wagstaff – Supervisor Division Orders, CNX

Beverly Wilkes Jr. – Grants Manager & Communications Specialist, McAuley Ministries

Cheriese Williams – Practice Operations Specialist, Allegheny Health Network

Terrel Williams – Program Manager, Homeless Children's Education Fund

About The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI)

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities by cultivating leadership through world-class executive education programs tailored to support, develop, and retain Black leaders and their allies. TALI equips participants with the strategies, insights, and networks needed to thrive. Course content for TALI programs is delivered through an academic partnership with Carnegie Mellon University, and programming is made possible through the support of major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Lead Founding Underwriters: BNY Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Founding Underwriters: Eden Hall and Highmark Foundation; Excellence Partner: Henry L. Hillman Foundation; Lead Contributors: Giant Eagle Foundation and The Heinz Endowments; Presenting Sponsors: Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, UPMC; Gold Sponsors: American Eagle Outfitters, Buchanan, CNX, Covestro, Dollar Bank, Duolingo, Duquesne Light Company, FedEx Corporation, Koppers, PPG, and Wabtec; Silver Sponsors and Bronze sponsors, which can be found on TALI's website.

To learn more about The Advanced Leadership Institute, visit www.taliinstitute.org

SOURCE The Advanced Leadership Institute, Inc.