The Advanced Leadership Institute Names Alexis James Steals as the New Vice President of Operations

The Advanced Leadership Institute

14 Jun, 2023, 15:07 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI), an organization focused on preparing Black talent for career development and professional advancement, is pleased to announce the addition of Vice President of Operations, Alexis James Steals. As a seasoned financial services professional, Alexis adds even greater strength and agility to TALI's power-packed leadership team and will usher the Institute to new levels of efficiency as it continues to expand nationally.

Alexis James Steals, VP of Operations, The Advanced Leadership Institute.
"Alexis will play an essential role in equipping us to scale our success through efficient strategies, tools, and processes as we begin to grow nationally," states Evan Frazier, President & CEO of The Advanced Leadership Institute. "As someone who currently serves as a TALI executive mentor for our Executive Leadership Academy, Alexis has proven that she is familiar with and committed to our model and vision. Her strong desire to help Black professionals advance their careers combined with her years of work in corporate America, background in education, and desire to help the community, make her a great fit for TALI's VP of Operations role."

Alexis' impressive career includes past employment at PNC, National City, and Bank of New York Mellon. Most recently, she was Senior Vice President at Tristate Capital Bank. Having developed a reputation as a business and community leader, Alexis' expertise is expected to enhance TALI's ability to be highly responsive in the face of developing organizational needs. Alexis will work closely with the CEO and will provide support in areas such as finance, human resources, marketing, technology, and facilities.

"After observing TALI's early victories, specifically their success in advancing the careers of Black professionals, it became clear TALI's vision integrated with my own desire to impact the next generation of leaders in a meaningful way," explained Alexis. "As I transition into this new role, I look forward to helping to uphold and advance TALI's mission, while also making a positive impact on the communities the Institute serves."

Alexis refers to "faith, family, and service to the community" as the pillars of her existence and is a known advocate of education. She has done meaningful work with many local non-profits including Junior Achievement, The Pittsburgh Public Schools, and Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship, to name a few. Currently, Alexis serves on the board of the Jack and Jill Foundation of America, is an Eastern Region Jack and Jill officer, and previously served as President of Jack and Jill's Pittsburgh Chapter.

Alexis is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and their School of Education. As a continuous learner, Alexis recently completed a Product Strategy program through Northwestern's Kellogg Executive Education Program. 

Alexis was selected from a broad executive search that yielded over 120 applicants for the position and will replace Interim VP of Operations, Marvin B. Prentice. The organization is grateful to Mr. Prentice for stepping into this role over the last several months while the extensive search took place to bring Alexis James Steals to TALI.

About The Advance Leadership Initiative

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to cultivate Black executive leadership to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities. It is facilitated through an educational partnership with Carnegie Mellon University and is supported by major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Founding Underwriters: BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Highmark Foundation, and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Excellence Partners: Henry L. Hillman Foundation and Highmark; Lead Contributors: BNY Mellon, Eden Hall Foundation, and The Heinz Endowments. Presenting Sponsors: FHLBank Pittsburgh, Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC. Gold Sponsors: American Eagle Outfitters, Bank of America, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, The Buhl Foundation, CNX, Covestro, Duquesne Light Company, Dollar Bank, Erie Insurance, Koppers, The Pittsburgh Foundation, Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG, and Wabtec Corporation; Silver Sponsors: Highmark Wholecare, Northwestern Mutual, and Pittsburgh Legal Diversity and Inclusion Coalition; and Bronze Sponsors, which can be found on TALI's website.

Learn more at taliinstitute.org. 

