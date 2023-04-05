The Advent of Aromatherapy Re-Creating Demand for Home Fragrances, Total Spending in the Home Fragrance Market to Reach Almost USD 12 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the home fragrance market will grow at a CAGR of 4.54% from 2022-2028.

Millennials and Gen Z consumers focus on wellness products to improve their health and homes. Gen Z and millennials desire products tailored to individual needs. Therefore, this creates an opportunity for the market players to deliver products according to consumer needs and contribute to market growth.

Millennials seek transparency and authenticity and embrace individuality. Gen Z and millennial populations desire products tailored to individual preferences. According to a Forbes report, around 23% of consumers would try a more expensive product with a unique aroma. Fragrances, such as saffron and cannabis, meet such demand. Gen Z and millennial populations curate fragrance wardrobes that reflect their personalities and moods.

Furthermore, the populations are more focused on leading a healthy lifestyle and supporting eco-friendly products than previous generations. For instance, essential oils can comprise natural and synthetic fragrances. Therefore, brands that employ 100% natural scents appeal more to consumers. The popularity of home fragrance products among Gen Zs and millennials is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global home fragrance market in the upcoming years.

HOME FRAGRANCE MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2028)

USD 11.94 Billion

Market Size (2022)

USD 9.15 Billion

CAGR (2022-2028)

4.54 %

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

Market Segmentation

Product, Form, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, the GCC, and South Africa

Market Dynamics
  • Rising Penetration of E-commerce Channels
  • Growing Gen Z and Millennial Population
  • Rapid Urbanization
  • Rising Mental Health Problems

Largest Market

North America

Leading companies are expected to launch new and advanced products to strengthen their portfolios and cater to the market's requirements. Manufacturers are using multiple business models to capture the market share. For instance, Newell Brands, a global consumer goods organization, launched Friday Collective, a new brand. The brand comprises a comprehensive range of scented candles with several fragrance combinations. However, M&As are the most popular in the global home fragrance market. Home fragrance products help mask odors and help with the mental well-being of consumers. Consumers prefer personalized products. Therefore, this creates huge opportunities for market players to develop products fulfilling consumers' demands.

ADVENT OF AROMATHERAPY CREATING MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Aromatherapy methods expanded significantly over the past few years, with several consumers using different medicinal therapies, varying from mental health to skincare. Aromatherapy is the practice of employing oils for therapeutic benefits. Lighting a candle is one of the easiest ways to scent a room and create a relaxing environment. Candles can be used to create a soothing atmosphere or in meditation. In addition, they relax the nervous system and reduce anxiety. Essential oils are used in the candle-making process, which benefits consumers' physical and mental health when inhaled. Sandalwood, blue spruce, mandarin, orange, lavender, chamomile, and frankincense are the most common fragrances used. Aromatherapy helps in easing stress, depression, and anxiety and boosts the feeling of relaxation, and improves sleep. Therefore, the increasing adoption of aromatherapy is pushing the demand for home fragrance products in the global market.

RISING PENETRATION OF E-COMMERCE CHANNELS
E-commerce sales have steadily risen for years, and the increase in internet penetration has supported the growth worldwide. Due to the rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles in several regions, the demand for home fragrances has significantly increased. E-commerce platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Shopify are gaining huge traction among consumers for purchasing home fragrances such as luxury candles, reed diffusers, room fresheners, etc. E-commerce retailers market artistically designed home fragrances, especially candles with elaborate shapes and sculptural crafting. This has created a spike in consumer interest in purchasing home fragrances and boosted the global industry. 

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

  • Procter & Gamble
  • S.C. Johnson & Son
  • Godrej Consumer Products
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group
  • Newell Brands
  • Henkel
  • Faultless Brands
  • Beaumont Products
  • ILLUME
  • GALA GROUP
  • Voluspa
  • Seda France's
  • NEST
  • The Estée Lauder Companies
  • Bougie et Senteur
  • Circle E Candles
  • Esteban
  • Broken Top Brands
  • Bridgewater Candle Company
  • The Copenhagen Company
  • Pure Source India
  • Asian Aura
  • Odonil
  • ScentAir
  • P.F. Candle Company

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product

  • Candles
  • Room Sprays
  • Reed Diffusers
  • Essential Oils & Wax Melts
  • Incense Sticks & Cones
  • Others

Form

  • Liquid
  • Semi-Solid
  • Solid

Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online
  • Others

Geography

  • North America
    • The US
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • The UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
    • The GCC
    • South Africa

