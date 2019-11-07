The Adventures of Mr. Octagon: Sharing Happiness Launches on Amazon

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of their inaugural book, The Adventures of Mr. Octagon: My First Journey, Parisa Ansari and Joseph Greywolf have teamed up with illustrator Roslen Roy Mack on a second book, The Adventures of Mr. Octagon: Sharing Happiness. Designed for children age 2 to 6, this quick-reading, 24-page tome imparts the values of friendship, joy, love and altruism through simple prose and eye-catching illustrations.

Missing the blue water, brown sand and beautiful waves of the sea, Mr. Octagon takes his friends Tara Triangle and Sammy Square on a quest to visit the ocean. Once they reach their destination, they discover that they've taken a wrong turn, winding up at the precipice of a cliff overlooking the sea instead of on the beach itself. Disappointed and discouraged, the shape friends are quickly cheered up by a trio of dolphins who engage them in a happy dance. Mr. Octagon and his fellow explorers vow to pay that same joy and happiness forward with others once they return to Shapeville, culminating in a music-filled dance party.

"Preschoolers love books that are relatable and engage their senses with bright colors, easy-to-understand language and vivid imagery," explained Parisa, whose five-year-old son Sammy continues to be her best audience. "And parents love our Mr. Octagon series because it imparts valuable life lessons in a fun, age-appropriate way."

Included with the story are eight activities to further engage young readers:

Word search – Eight key words from the story are imbedded in a puzzle

Hide & seek – Children find Mr. Octagon and his shape friends on the playground

Coloring page – Kids color in the Shapeville Dance Party Tonight page

Spot the differences – Young minds are challenged to find six differences between adjoining pictures

Maze – Children help Mr. Octagon and his friends find their way to the ocean

Connect the dots – Youngsters connect eight dots to reveal Mr. Octagon

Draw a picture – The sky's the limit as kids draw a picture of themselves doing a happy dance

Three journal pages – Wide spaces make it easy for preschoolers to write down things that make them happy and ways they can spread joy

