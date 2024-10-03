The Adventures of Starman to Unveil Original Tesla Roadster, Exclusive Comic Episode, and New Gaming Experiences at LA Comic Con 2024!

Dive into the electrifying world of Starman with exclusive merchandise, interactive experiences, and the debut of the Starman Single Player Story Mode Game and Virtual Card Game!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, the LA Comic Con is set to feature an unparalleled exhibit: The Adventures of Starman booth. Eli Burton, the visionary creator behind The Adventures of Starman, welcomes fans to an immersive blend of science fiction, automotive innovation, and gaming with an original Tesla Roadster—an iconic element of the Starman universe.

The booth, strategically positioned at the convention's core, will showcase:

The Adventures of Starman Preview Trailer The Adventures of Starman Logo The Adventures of Starman La Comic Con Booth 2027

Six original 1 st edition issues of The Adventures of Starman

An LA Comic Con exclusive new episode launch (limited to 300 copies)

Interactive experiences, including a photo opportunity with Starman's Tesla Roadster

The premiere of the Starman Single Player Story Mode Game and Virtual Card Game (VCG)

New merchandise, including coloring books, pins, patches, and stickers

Pre-orders for the forthcoming physical Starman card game

Limited availability passes to the Starman digital universe

The team, featuring game designer Dani Vierra, illustrator Ronald Acosta, Creator Eli Burton, and filmmaker K Enagonio, will be available to share their insights, sign autographs, and engage with fans.

Eli Burton shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming convention: "Launching the Starman Single Player Story Mode Game and Virtual Card Game at LA Comic Con marks a significant milestone in bringing the Starman universe to life. We're thrilled to offer our fans these new ways to interact with Starman's world, alongside our traditional comics and exclusive content."

Experience the thrill of Starman, where the frontier of comics meets the innovation of gaming in a dynamically new way at LA Comic Con!

About The Adventures of Starman:

The Adventures of Starman is a beloved comic series that fuses the excitement of space exploration with cutting-edge automotive technology. Created by Eli Burton, the series has enthralled sci-fi lovers and car enthusiasts with its captivating narratives about real challenges and pioneering spirit.

