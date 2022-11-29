The Advocate Has Endorsed The Gori Law Firm For An Individual Who Now Has Lung Cancer Anywhere in the USA Who Had Substantial Exposure to Asbestos In The Military or at Work Before 1982 -- Compensation Might Exceed $100,000 + VA Benefits

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Veteran of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, or person who had substantial exposure to asbestos on the job before 1982, and who now has lung cancer to please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. As the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm will explain-compensation for a person like this is based on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos-on the job. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Advocate says, "Most people who develop lung cancer because they had routine exposure to asbestos at work before 1982 are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them along with people who now have mesothelioma. If the person we have just described sounds like your husband, or dad please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to learn more. As mentioned, the person with lung cancer must be able to recall how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos in the armed forces or at work-and it must be before 1982."

"The lawyers at The Gori Law Firm offer a free service for their Veteran clients who have asbestos exposure lung cancer and or mesothelioma designed to qualify the person for possible VA Benefits. If successful, this might create additional income for their client-as they are always more than happy to discuss at 866-532-2106. Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one's asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation." https://GoriLaw.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://GoriLaw.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon. or Alaska. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

