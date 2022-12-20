The Advocate Has Endorsed The Gori Law Firm To Pursue Compensation For A Veteran or Person Who Now Has Lung Cancer and Who Had Substantial Exposure to Asbestos On The Job Before 1982-A Financial Settlement Might Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Advocate, "If you have just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you had significant exposure to asbestos in the armed forces or at work before 1982-please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss possible financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. To get compensated it is incredibly important that a person like this recall as much as possible about the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos on the job-at work.

Asbestos Warning Sign Lung Cancer

"We think many to most people have seen ads on TV about mesothelioma-that mention the $30 billion dollar trust fund for people who develop this rare form of cancer. We want everyone to know these $30 billion dollar trust funds were also set up for people who before 1982 had substantial exposure to asbestos at work-and who recently been diagnosed with lung cancer-as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm will explain at 866-532-2106.

"If you have a Veteran friend-neighbor who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer-or a neighbor-friend who worked in construction, manufacturing, power-energy, any type of skilled trades worker-please ask them if before 1982 they had routine exposure to asbestos on the job-at work. If the answer is yes---please tell them or their family to call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. We think they will be glad they did." https://GoriLaw.Com

In addition, at no charge The Gori Law Firm will fill out the required paperwork needed for their Veteran client who has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer-with the hope the Veteran qualifies for VA benefits. The goal here is to get the client of The Gori Law Firm additional compensation. "Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one's asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation." https://GoriLaw.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma, please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate