The Advocate is Appealing to a Navy Veteran or Person Anywhere in the USA Who Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos Prior to 1982 in the Navy-Work and Who Now Has Lung Cancer to Call the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano About Compensation-It Might Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran or person who has been diagnosed with lung cancer within the last 12 months, and prior to 1982 you had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at your place of work-please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000 to discuss possible financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. This is a national appeal for a person like who we have just described or their family.

Asbestos Warning Sign Lung Cancer

"For a person who has recently diagnosed lung cancer-and who had substantial exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work before 1982 to get compensated it is vital, they be able to get specific about how they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work. The more specific the information the better when it comes to compensation for a person like this. In addition, the more various exposures to asbestos the better when it comes to compensation. As an example, a plumber before 1982 may have been exposed tom asbestos around various types of boilers or furnaces, pipe valves, valve gaskets and or pipe insulation. Almost any type of skilled trades worker in the USA would have had routine exposure on the job before 1982.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad and their lung cancer diagnosis has occurred within the 12 months and they can get specific about their asbestos exposure at work or in the navy before 1982-please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. We think you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

Some representative compensation results achieved by the lawyers at Danziger & De Llano for Navy Veterans or people who developed lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1982 include:

$1,354,000 Compensation Result received by an 81-year-old gentleman diagnosed with lung cancer who served in the US Navy as an Engineman and then spent his career working as an auto mechanic at various auto shops.

Compensation Result received by an 81-year-old gentleman diagnosed with lung cancer who served in the US Navy as an Engineman and then spent his career working as an auto mechanic at various auto shops. $201,800 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who was diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 70 who served in the US Navy and then went to work as a flooring contractor installing various types of flooring.

Compensation Result received by a gentleman who was diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 70 who served in the US Navy and then went to work as a flooring contractor installing various types of flooring. $215,000 Compensation Result received by a 63-year-old man who worked as a laborer and diesel mechanic at a steel mill.

Compensation Result received by a 63-year-old man who worked as a laborer and diesel mechanic at a steel mill. $441,000 Compensation Result received by a 74-year-old gentleman who was diagnosed with lung cancer and worked as a career drywall installer.

Compensation Result received by a 74-year-old gentleman who was diagnosed with lung cancer and worked as a career drywall installer. $187,200 Compensation Result received by an 84-year-old gentleman who worked as a diesel mechanic and welder out of a local union.

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon. or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate