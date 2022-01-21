The Advocate Is Appealing to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Any State to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation, Especially If the Veteran Had Shipyard Asbestos Exposure

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in any state or their family, please make financial compensation a priority and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 especially if the Veteran had asbestos exposure at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos as attorney Erik Karst is always more than happy to discuss.

US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

"Navy Veterans who served on submarines and or ships may have had different skill sets, however, these types of vessels still needed mechanics, electricians, plumbers, machinists, and repair people to keep everything working. Most Navy Veterans who had mesothelioma almost always had a shipyard in common. In many to most cases Navy Veterans were required to stay onboard their ship for repairs or overhauls at a shipyard. Especially if they were a skilled trades worker or an NCO or officer.

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and he is a Navy Veteran please think national when hiring a law firm and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for specifics about your mesothelioma compensation at 800-714-0303. Aside from being one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys Erik Karst also specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has experience assisting US Navy Veterans or US Navy Shipyard Workers who were exposed to asbestos at the following shipyards:

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard Norfolk, Virginia

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Bremerton, Washington

Bangor, Maine

Hunters Point, California

Long Beach Naval Shipyard, California

Groton / New London Connecticut

/ Philadelphia Naval Shipyard

The Brooklyn Naval Shipyard, New York

Boston Navy Yard Boston, Massachusetts

The Charleston Naval Shipyard Charleston, South Carolina

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

