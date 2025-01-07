The Aebli Group Launches The TAG Awards to Honor Innovation Across Industries

Introducing The TAG Awards, a groundbreaking awards program designed to spotlight excellence across industries. Post this

"Our mission with the TAG Awards is to create a program that recognizes innovation and provides meaningful social proof for companies striving to lead in their markets," said Justin Starbird, CEO. "We're building on our legacy of honoring game-changing technologies, products, and services to create a new benchmark for excellence."

Why TAG Awards?

Addressing Market Demand: Companies across industries are seeking credible third-party validation to differentiate themselves. The TAG Awards provide a transparent, structured, and prestigious avenue for such recognition.

Credibility and Expertise: With years of experience running respected awards programs, TAG offers a program backed by rigorous judging criteria and meaningful feedback from industry leaders.

Powerful Synergy: The TAG Awards will complement TAG's marketing agency efforts and resources to enhance both entities' service offerings.

2025 TAG Awards Timeline

Applications Open: January 27, 2025

Final Deadline: April 4, 2025 ($795)

Winners Announced: May 20, 2025

Spotlight on MedTech & Healthcare

The inaugural TAG Awards will spotlight the MedTech and Healthcare sectors.

This emphasis on MedTech and healthcare aligns with The Aebli Group's deep expertise in collaborating with companies that are changing the world through transformative solutions. The TAG Awards leverage the teams' unique experience to ensure a program that genuinely matters to participants, offering recognition, credibility, distinction, and value in competitive markets.

Companies that win or are nominated will receive the prestigious TAG'D seal, which marks them as industry leaders and validates their contributions to advancing healthcare and improving lives.

What It Means to Be TAG'D

Being TAG'D as a nominee or winner of The TAG Awards signifies that your technology, product, service, or leadership stands out in a competitive marketplace.

All nominees will receive the exclusive TAG'D seal, a trademark of the TAG Awards that serves as a powerful symbol of excellence and innovation.

As part of the TAG Awards' commitment to amplifying the voices of innovators, all nominees will be featured on the new podcast, TAG'D: Beyond the Award. This exclusive series will dive into the stories behind the nominees, exploring the innovations, challenges, and successes that earned them their nomination.

For more information about The TAG Awards, the judging process, and how to apply, visit www.TAGAwards.co !

