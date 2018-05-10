The AEC Industry Creates Over 108,000 Virtual Reality (VR) Experiences with IrisVR

Prospect by IrisVR allows AEC professionals to instantly create true to scale walkthroughs of any 3D model, allowing stakeholders to inhabit a building before construction begins. Since April 2017, AEC firms such as Ennead, Mortenson, SHoP and many more have been using Prospect to create and launch immersive design walkthroughs totaling over a hundred thousand experiences to date.

"IrisVR is a tool that gives us the ability to do something in the AEC world that we have never been able to do before; explore, refine, and explore again with full spatial understanding in an extremely compressed timeframe," said Taylor Cupp, Project Solutions Technologies at Mortenson Construction.

In a New Trends and Technologies Impacting Design Review in AEC report released by Nvidia this week, Chris Hinton, Architect, and Graphic Designer at Lord Aeck Sargent said, "[There are] two main challenges. First, is finding the best way to help clients visualize space and materials through compelling renderings. Second is figuring out what tools will allow us to visualize more quickly so that we can iterate more and better ideas."

Ben Steinert, Visualization Artist at pb2 architecture + engineering, is using Prospect to overcome these challenges. "IrisVR provides the simplest and fastest solutions that I have found for stepping into a design during the early stages. The attention to detail that is paid to VR development fundamentals is also outstanding when compared to IrisVR's peers. Being able to lock in the framerate with clear visual amenities so smoothly and seamlessly."

2018 has already been a big year for the VR startup. In February, IrisVR released Prospect 2.0, which introduced the ability to host collaborative design review meetings in VR. Powered by IrisVR's proprietary Multiuser technology, Meetings allow up to 12 individuals located anywhere in the world to perform walkthroughs of the same model together. Most recently, IrisVR launched No Headset Mode as part of Prospect 2.1, allowing Meeting participants to join without a VR device.

Prospect is available through a subscription model that starts at $50 per month for a basic license, ideal for small firms just starting out in VR. For mid-sized to large firms who are looking to unlock VR for their entire team, licenses start at $350 per month and include unlimited, full access to both Prospect and Scope. A free 45-day trial is available at irisvr.com.

About IrisVR

IrisVR creates the leading software tools for immersive design review and collaboration. Prospect by IrisVR is a desktop product used by design firms, BIM and VDC teams, and engineers to instantly communicate design intent and regularly collaborate with stakeholders around the world. Because IrisVR integrates with Revit, Rhino, SketchUp, and other 3D tools out of the box, you can generate true to scale walkthroughs in less than 10 seconds. Try Prospect free for 45-days.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-aec-industry-creates-over-108-000-virtual-reality-vr-experiences-with-irisvr-300645955.html

SOURCE IrisVR

Related Links

http://irisvr.com

