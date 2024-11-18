The Aerial Drone Competition: Largest Student Drone Program in the US Soars to New Educational Heights

GREENVILLE, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Another exciting and educational drone season has begun for thousands of middle and high schools nationwide. The Aerial Drone Competition's Mission 2025: Gravity from the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation (RECF) is leading the most comprehensive and exciting drone sporting initiative to promote hands-on, student-centered learning.

According to a drone market survey , the industry continues its upward trajectory, poised to reach more than $128 billion by 2030 due to growth at a fast pace, such as technological advancement and need across various industries. The Robotics Education & Competition Foundation is proud to receive support from esteemed organizations such as NASA, the Department of Defense (DoD) STEM, and Google.org, which supports the organization's Indigenous Robotics initiative. The Aerial Drone Competition features the Robolink CoDrone EDU, a highly versatile and programmable drone tailored for educational use. These partnerships help provide students with invaluable real-world experience while offering a deeper insight into the vast array of career opportunities within the aerospace, technology, and robotics industries.

Up to 10,000 students in grades 5 through 12 will compete this season in local and national competitions in approximately 42 states across the US. These competitions are not just about showcasing flying skills but also about collaborative teamwork and problem-solving. Teams unite to complete four missions that test their creativity, technical acumen, and strategic thinking.

"The Aerial Drone Competition offers a dynamic, fun, and engaging STEM educational experience that prepares students with the skills they need to become tomorrow's leading innovators for a variety of industries that require the many uses for drone expertise," said Louann Cormier, Senior Program Manager of the Aerial Drone Competition.

Interested schools, students, and educators are encouraged to learn more about the Aerial Drone Competition that combines education and entertainment in an unforgettable setting by visiting this website .

About the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation (RECF)

The Robotics Education & Competition Foundation (RECF) is a global organization dedicated to increasing student engagement in science, technology, engineering, math, and computer science (STEM) by engaging students in hands-on, curriculum-based robotics and drone programs. Through comprehensive programs encompassing competitions, education, and workforce readiness, the foundation empowers educators to inspire and equip students for success. The REC Foundation strives to create a future where every student designs and innovates as part of a team, overcomes failure, perseveres, and emerges confident in their ability to meet global challenges. Through sustainable and affordable curriculum-based robotics programs, the REC Foundation inspires students, one robot at a time.

About Robolink, creators of CoDrone EDU

Robolink makes emerging educational technology solutions that give all students access to real-world learning experiences. CoDrone EDU, the drone of choice for classrooms and competitions, allows students to program with Blockly and Python to build engagement, retention, and future-readiness from the first flight to the final mission.

