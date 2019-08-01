The Aerospace Corporation Grows in Albuquerque by 25 Percent

"In our time in Albuquerque, Aerospace has forged enduring partnerships with the NNSA and the Air Force nuclear and space programs to ensure they remain vital elements of our national security," said Steve Isakowitz, Aerospace president and CEO. "Our work has already resulted in new programs for Air Force Space Command's Space Rapid Capabilities Office at Kirtland Air Force Base. As we demonstrate our value in nuclear deterrence, we look forward to helping shape the future of $150 billion in nuclear programs."

Aerospace has been a member of the Albuquerque community since the early 1980s when a handful of engineers began supporting satellite research programs. That small office has evolved and now provides support to the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). Aerospace has also supported the Operationally Responsive Space Office through the years and recently brought rapid innovation and streamlined program management capabilities to SpRCO. Additionally, the company is bringing its end-to-end expertise in launch and on-orbit mission success to the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.

Aerospace's presence in New Mexico generates an annual economic impact of $21 million, including employment and support to the local economy. The 100 Aerospace employees based in Albuquerque have a long record of giving back to the local community, in particular through programs that inspire the next generation of students to study science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Aerospace's volunteers host STEM teacher workshops to bring science and engineering materials to primary, middle, and high school classrooms across New Mexico. The company also has a regionally focused internship program and hires students from The University of New Mexico and New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology.

Aerospace's core customers in New Mexico include the NNSA, AFRL, NASA, and Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center. For the Air Force, customers include AFSPC SpRCO and several organizations that are part of the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center, specifically the Innovation and Prototyping Directorate and the Launch Enterprise's Small Launch and Targets Division.

