The Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market: Global Projections to 2023 - Significant Rise in the Production of LEAP & GTF Engines Drive Growth
Mar 13, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market: Analysis By Application (Commercial, Military), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report assesses the Global Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.
The report has covered and analysed the potential of the Global Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
According to the report, the market is likely to witness significant growth due to the significant rise in the production of Inconel blisk installed turbofan engine series such as LEAP and GTF engines. Additionally, on the account of replacement of old fleets and attraction from narrow body single aisle aircraft will create the demand of new aircraft engines along with Inconel blisks.
Asia Pacific Aerospace Inconel Blisk market is projected to display substantial growth during 2018-2023, primarily driven by production of LEAP engines started in Singapore and launch of aircraft engines by Chinese aircraft engine manufacturers in forecasted period.
Scope of the Report
Global Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
- Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market (Value) - Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis By Application - Commercial Engines and Military Engines
Regional Analysis - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
- Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market (Value) - Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis By Application - Commercial Engines and Military Engines
Country Analysis - United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, Singapore, China
- Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market (Value) - Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis By Application - Commercial Engines and Military Engines
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- Policy and Regulatory Landscape
- Competitive Landscape
- SWOT Analysis
- Company Analysis
Topics Covered
1. Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market: An Introduction
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Executive Summary
1.3. Strategic Recommendation
1.4. Global Aerospace Industry
1.4. Product Overview
2. Global Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market: Growth & Forecast
2.1 Global Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market Size, By Value, Historical (2013 -2017)
2.2 Global Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market Size, By Value, Forecast (2018-2023)
2.3 Global Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market Size, By Application: Commercial & Military, By Value (2013-2023)
2.4 Market Opportunity of Global Inconel Blisk Market - By Application Type
2.5 Global Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market Size, By Regional Analysis
2.6 Market Opportunity of Global Inconel Blisk Market - By Region
3. North America Inconel Blisk Market: Growth & Forecast
3.1 North America Inconel Blisk Market Size, By Value, Historical (2013-2017)
3.2 North America Inconel Blisk Market Size, By Value, Forecast (2018-2023)
3.3 North America Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market Size, By Application: Commercial & Military, By Value (2013-2023)
3.4 North America Inconel Blisk Market: By Country Analysis
4. Europe Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market: Growth & Forecast
4.1 Europe Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market Size, By Historical (2013-2017)
4.2 Europe Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market Size, By Value, Forecast (2018-2023)
4.3 Europe Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market Size, By Application: Commercial & Military, By Value (2013-2023)
4.4 Europe Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market: By Country Analysis
5. Asia Pacific Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market: Growth & Forecast
5.1 Asia Pacific Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)
5.2 Asia Pacific Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market Size, By Application: Commercial & Military, By Value (2018-2023)
5.3 Asia Pacific Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market: By Country Analysis
6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Emerging Trends
6.2 Drivers
6.3 Challenges
7. Competitive Landscape of Global Inconel Blisk Market
7.1 Five Force Porters
7.2 SWOT Analysis
7.3 Supply Chain Analysis of Aircraft Engine and Component Suppliers
7.4 Aerospace Inconel Blisk Cost Estimation
8. Company Profiles
8.1 MTU Aero Engines
8.2 GKN Aerospace
8.3 ITP Aero
8.4 Starrag
8.5 Hanwha Aerospace
8.6 TUSAS Engine Industries
8.7 TECT Power
8.8 EDAC Technologies
8.9 PM Group
8.10 Turbocam International
