The aerospace insurance market size is to grow by USD 763.67 million from 2022 to 2027; the expansion and construction of new airports to be a major driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aerospace insurance market is estimated to grow by USD 763.67 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to contribute 64% to the growth by 2027. Europe was one of the regions where the average aircraft value declined. Many European airline insurance programs enjoyed a reduction in their lead hull and liability premiums. However, a few carriers in the region increased their lead hull and liability premium, among which Europe had one of the largest programs wherein the policy was responding to a catastrophic loss. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aerospace Insurance Market 2023-2027

Aerospace insurance market - Vendor Landscape

The aerospace insurance market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Aerospace insurance market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The expansion and construction of new airports are driving market growth. Several countries are expanding and modernizing their existing airports by increasing the number of terminals to meet the growing demand for air travel. Several new airports are being constructed or planned to cater to the rising air passenger traffic. The increasing number of airports, advances in technology, and the growing demand for modern services are driving the global aerospace insurance market. Aerospace insurers may get opportunities for growth, with the market expecting to get much-needed support from the establishment of new airports. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The growing risk of accidents in the aviation industry is challenging market growth. Aviation accidents can lead to significant property damage and a large number of fatalities. This increases insurance costs and premiums. High-value hull losses have increased the number of claims in the past few years and reduced the value of premiums. However, as underwriting profitability is a factor of participation and risk-taking, the increasing competition in reinsurance is expected to push vendors toward subsidizing the high premium values by increasing the share of aerospace risks. Furthermore, underwriters have varying identification of general aviation risk constituents. In addition, insurance companies evaluate the capacity of risk, especially when the aircraft is old, a high liability limit is proposed, the operating infrastructure is considered immature, and the airline exhibits a poor loss record. Thus, the growing risk of accidents can challenge market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The evolution of non-airline aviation services is a key trend in the market. Many corporate travelers prefer non-airline aviation services, which has boosted the growth of this market. Business travelers that avail of charter flights are often insured, and the price is included in the ticket price. High-net-worth individuals buy flight cards provided by charter aircraft companies such as NetJets. This drives the growth of the global aerospace insurance market. The aerospace insurance sector has abundant underwriting capacity due to the fall in prices of insurance policies and the number of insurance claims. Thus, the evolution of non-airline aviation services will support market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The aerospace insurance market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Ace Aviation, Allianz SE, American Financial Group Inc., American International Group Inc., Aon plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Avion Insurance Agency Inc., AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BWI Aviation Insurance Agency Inc., Chubb Ltd., Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers Ltd., Hallmark Financial Services Inc., London Aviation Underwriters Inc., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., Munich Reinsurance Co., Starr International Co. Inc., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., Wells Fargo and Co., and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co..

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (service providers, airport operators, and others), type (in-flight insurance, public liability insurance, passenger liability insurance, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The service providers segment will account for a significant share of market growth. This segment comprises insurance availed by airlines, helicopters, and business jet operators. Airline risk is attractive to underwriters due to the large premium levels generated. This helps underwriters in achieving their income targets. Large losses are rare and impact relatively few underwriters. Therefore, the potential profitability represented by this category of risk is extremely attractive to insurers.

Related Reports:

The Global Homeowners Insurance Market size is estimated to grow by USD 57.01 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 4.18%. This homeowners insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (fire and theft, house damage, floods and earthquake, and others), source (captive, independent agent, and direct response), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is estimated to grow by USD 57.01 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 4.18%. This homeowners insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (fire and theft, house damage, floods and earthquake, and others), source (captive, independent agent, and direct response), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The insurance market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027. The insurance market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,429.64 billion. This insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (sales personnel and insurance agencies), type (life and non-life), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Aerospace Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 763.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 64% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ace Aviation, Allianz SE, American Financial Group Inc., American International Group Inc., Aon plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Avion Insurance Agency Inc., AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BWI Aviation Insurance Agency Inc., Chubb Ltd., Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers Ltd., Hallmark Financial Services Inc., London Aviation Underwriters Inc., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., Munich Reinsurance Co., Starr International Co. Inc., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., Wells Fargo and Co., and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

