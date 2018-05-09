NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing aircraft orders is one of the key factors driving the aerospace valves market.

The aerospace valves market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.71 billion in 2018 to USD 4.84 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. The aerospace valves market is mainly driven by the increase in aircraft orders and short replacement cycles of aerospace valves. However, existing backlogs of aircraft deliveries are restraining the growth of the aerospace valves market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05390340





The aerospace hydraulic system valves segment is projected to lead the aerospace valves market during the forecast period.

Based on valves, the aerospace hydraulic system valves segment is projected to lead the aerospace valves market during the forecast period, owing to the growth of commercial aircraft orders and the increasing MRO services in regions such as Asia Pacific.



Based on mechanism, the ball and plug valves segment is projected to lead the aerospace valves market during the forecast period.

Based on mechanism, the ball and plug valves segment is projected to lead the aerospace valves market during the forecast period, as every aircraft needs a maximum number of valves using the ball and plug mechanism for fluid discharge in the system for regular fluid flowing operations. These valves also need to be replaced at regular intervals.



Asia Pacific aerospace valves market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific aerospace valves market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in 2017.The aerospace valves market in Asia Pacific has been studied for China, India, and Japan, among others.



The aviation industry in the Asia Pacific region has witnessed considerable growth in the past few years, owing to an increase in passenger traffic, attractive tourist destinations, and upgrades of existing aircraft.The demand for aircraft is leading to an increase in demand for aerospace valves, and major manufacturers, such as Parker Hannifin (US) are focusing on increasing their market share.



Thus, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing aerospace valves market due to the growth of the region's aviation industry, which is supported by the increasing air passenger traffic.



Break-up of profile of primary participants in the aerospace valves market:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region – North America - 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%



Major players in the aerospace valves market include Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Eaton (Ireland), Honeywell (US), Zodiac Aerospace (France), Woodward (US), and AeroControlex (US).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the aerospace valves market on the basis of valves (aerospace fuel system valves, aerospace hydraulic system valves, aerospace air conditioning system valves, aerospace ice & rain protection system valves, pneumatic system valves, water and waste system valves, aerospace lubrication system valves), mechanism (poppet valves, pilot valves, flapper-nozzle valves, ball and plug valves, baffle valves, and others), material (corrosion resistant steel, aluminum, titanium, others), aviation (commercial aviation, military aviation, business, and general aviation), end user (OEM and aftermarket), and maps these segments and subsegments across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, company profiles, emerging and high-growth segments of the market, high-growth regions, and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information about aerospace valves offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aerospace valves market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the markets for aerospace valves across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aerospace valves market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aerospace valves market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05390340



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-aerospace-valves-market-is-projected-to-grow-from-an-estimated-usd-3-71-billion-in-2018-to-usd-4-84-billion-by-2023--at-a-cagr-of-5-44-300645540.html