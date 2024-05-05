The Aesthetic Foundation Welcomes Dr. Onelio Garcia Jr. as President

Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting The Foundation's Commitment to Advancing Aesthetic Research

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Foundation, formerly known as the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF), proudly announces the election of Dr. Onelio Garcia Jr. "Oni", as its new President. Dr. Garcia's appointment heralds an exciting chapter for The Foundation as it continues its mission to improve the safety and effectiveness of aesthetic surgery and medicine following a successful rebranding earlier this year.

Previously recognized as ASERF, The Foundation underwent a strategic rebranding initiative to align its mission and vision with its evolving role in advancing safety standards and innovation within aesthetic medicine. Now, as The Aesthetic Foundation, it reaffirms its commitment to fostering collaboration, funding groundbreaking research, and deploying cutting-edge technologies to enhance patient care and outcomes. An official rollout of The Aesthetic Foundation rebranding was unveiled at The Aesthetic Meeting 2024 in Vancouver, Canada this week along with a new website, TheAestheticFoundation.org . The goal of the new website's design was to increase awareness about the benefits of becoming a member of The Aesthetic Foundation. The website provides information on how the funds contributed by the members and donors are utilized. It also offers resources for researchers, students, surgeons, and patients alike.

Dr. Garcia, a board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon based in Miami, Florida brings a wealth of experience and a dedication to patient safety. In recent years, he has been integral to advancing the safety of gluteal fat-grafting including publishing landmark findings "Brazilian Butt Lift–Associated Mortality: The South Florida Experience" in Aesthetic Surgery Journal which is cited in improving the safety recommendations for gluteal fat-grafting. His leadership is poised to guide The Aesthetic Foundation in its renewed mission, building upon the strong foundation established over 30 years ago as ASERF. One of his Presidential goals will be to encourage all Aesthetic Society members to become members of The Aesthetic Foundation, understanding that doing so signifies their commitment to advancing the specialty and patient safety. Those who join the "Beyond Club," committing to monthly donations, will further support the efforts of The Foundation beyond their membership.

"I am both honored and excited to help guide The Foundation in my role as President," stated Dr. Onelio Garcia Jr. "My belief in the transformative power of scientific research to elevate our specialty and positively impact patient lives fuels my commitment to leading The Foundation in this pivotal time."

For three decades, The Aesthetic Foundation has been at the forefront of advanced aesthetic research—making a profound difference in the lives of countless patients and surgeons. During the fourth quarter of 2023, money from all Foundation fundraising directly supported a new initiative, the Breast Cancer Journey Assistance Fund, raising over $52k for breast cancer patients.

The Aesthetic Foundation funds trailblazing research, including the first prospective, blinded study to compare women with self-described Systemic Symptoms Associated with Breast Implants (SSBI) to two control groups. The authors utilized biospecimens and sought to investigate measurable differences between the cohorts to help explain symptoms and point to potential causes. Aesthetic Foundation-funded studies like these and many others have led to powerful new recommendations for patients and surgeons.

Onelio Garcia Jr., MD, "Oni", is a board-certified plastic surgeon who began private practice in South Florida in 1985. He is considered a surgeon of distinction and has served the plastic surgery community for the past 30 years. Dr. Garcia participates as part of the clinical faculty in the Division of Plastic Surgery at the University of Miami helping to train the residents in aesthetic surgery and currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. He has published numerous articles on body contouring surgery, breast surgery and facial aesthetic surgery in the plastic surgery literature. In addition, he has authored over 20 chapters on body contouring and breast surgery in well-respected textbooks. His textbook on Ultrasonic Liposuction was published in 2019. He lectures frequently as invited faculty at national and international plastic surgery conferences and is a past recipient of The Aesthetic Society Tiffany Award.

Other newly named Aesthetic Foundation officers serving on the Executive Committee are as follows:

President-elect: Patricia A. McGuire, MD

Dr. McGuire is a board-certified plastic surgeon and a native St. Louisan. She attended the University of Missouri-Kansas City for undergraduate and medical school before doing a general surgery residency at Jewish Hospital- Washington University and plastic surgery at St. Louis University. Dr. McGuire specializes in breast surgery and body contouring. She lectures nationally and internationally on cosmetic breast surgery focusing on safety and has numerous publications in plastic surgery journals. Dr. McGuire is a principal investigator for The Aesthetic Foundation sponsored "Systemic Symptoms Biospecimen Analysis Study" the first prospective, blinded study, with control groups looking at symptoms that develop in women with implants.

Vice-President: David A. Sieber, MD

Dr. Sieber is a graduate of Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine and completed a five-year residency in general surgery at Loyola University Medical Center. Board certified by the American Board of Surgery, he then went on to complete an additional three-year residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of Minnesota as well as a one-year aesthetic surgery fellowship at the top-ranked University of Texas Southwestern program in Dallas under the mentorship of some of the most highly regarded and world-renowned plastic surgeons. With this strong foundation, Dr. Sieber went on to become certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. To provide his patients with the best possible care, Dr. Sieber is adamant about understanding and investigating the latest trends and technologies in plastic surgery. He received the award for best research paper during the 2015 calendar year by the Aesthetic Surgery Journal editorial board and serves on committees for The Aesthetic Society and The Aesthetic Foundation. He is also a peer reviewer for both the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery as well as the Aesthetic Surgery Journal. Dr. Sieber received the inaugural Frederic Brandt, MD Memorial Scholarship for his commitment to the ongoing education and training of aesthetic physicians.

Secretary: Rafael A. Couto, MD: Dr. Couto is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon in San Juan, Puerto Rico that specializes in aesthetic surgery of the face, breast, and body. He obtained his doctorate in medicine (M.D.) at University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine. During his medical studies, he completed a clinical translational research fellowship in lymphedema and vascular anomalies at Children's Hospital Boston/Harvard Medical School. After graduating from medical school, he underwent a six-year integrated plastic and reconstructive surgery training at Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio. He then completed a fellowship in advanced aesthetic surgery and medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas under the guidance of globally recognized experts in aesthetic surgery and medicine.

Treasurer: Allen Gabriel, MD: Allen Gabriel, MD, is a Clinical Professor of Surgery in the Department of Plastic Surgery at Loma Linda University, Loma Linda, California and in private practice in Vancouver, Washington. He completed his plastic surgery training at Loma Linda University Medical Center followed by fellowship training in Breast and Aesthetic Surgery with Drs. Maxwell, Fisher, Haws, and Gingrass.

The Aesthetic Foundation works diligently each year to select the best grant applications, as well as fund directed research projects that will most greatly impact the sub-specialty of aesthetic plastic surgery. If you would like to support the mission, you may donate here .

The Aesthetic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable foundation. Its mission is to improve the safety and effectiveness of aesthetic surgery and medicine. For three decades, The Foundation has championed philanthropy, supporting education, and funding trailblazing research that enhances patient outcomes. The Aesthetic Foundation is supported exclusively through dues of member plastic surgeons and donations.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

(562) 799-2356

SOURCE The Aesthetic Foundation