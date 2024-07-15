The Aesthetic Society Launches New Membership Program 'AlliedPro'

New Membership Program for Nonsurgical Aesthetic Professionals Bridges the Gap in Aesthetic Training

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society is advancing their mission with the introduction of AlliedPro, a new membership program that offers training and community for the nonsurgical aesthetic professional to foster their expertise in the field, grow their business, and enhance patient outcomes within the aesthetic specialty.

AlliedPro

"The introduction of AlliedPro marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting the entire spectrum of professionals involved in aesthetic medicine, and as a leader in aesthetic surgery and medicine, we're thinking far into the future," said Dr. Kiya Movassaghi, President of The Aesthetic Society. "By providing comprehensive education and resources, and through our partnerships with industry leaders like MAP and 4S Summit, we can elevate the standards of aesthetic medicine and build our community."

AlliedPro membership is tailored to meet the unique needs of nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, aestheticians, and all practice staff with a comprehensive suite of benefits, including:

Educational Opportunities: Access to cutting-edge courses, The Aesthetic Society's annual meeting, "The MEET", webinars, and on-demand education led by industry experts, covering a wide range of topics from clinical techniques to business management.

Access to cutting-edge courses, The Aesthetic Society's annual meeting, "The MEET", webinars, and on-demand education led by industry experts, covering a wide range of topics from clinical techniques to business management. Certification and Training: Specialized training programs that culminate in marketable achievements and accolades, ensuring participants are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills required to excel in their roles.

Specialized training programs that culminate in marketable achievements and accolades, ensuring participants are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills required to excel in their roles. Networking and Community Building: Opportunities to connect with peers, mentors, and industry leaders through exclusive events.

Opportunities to connect with peers, mentors, and industry leaders through exclusive events. Resources and Tools: A vast library of reference materials, including The Aesthetic Society Academy and Aesthetic Surgery Journal.

The Aesthetic Society has partnered with aesthetic leaders to bring a stable of educational offerings to AlliedPro members. Partnership with Medical Aesthetics Professionals (MAP) will provide AlliedPro participants with access to an even broader range of educational resources and expert-led training sessions. As part of this partnership, AlliedPro members will receive an exclusive discount to attend the Medical Aesthetics Professionals (MAP) Meeting, November 13-16, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona—MAP's annual event renowned for its advanced education in medical aesthetics.

AlliedPro members seeking education in business development and growth will have access to top-tier education through The Society's partnership with the 4S Summit (Sculpting Business Mastery in Aesthetics), a premier event designed to equip aesthetic professionals with essential strategies for achieving success. Held annually, the summit brings together leading surgeons and healthcare professionals for hands-on tactics to master the business of aesthetics.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

(562) 799-2356

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 4,000 national and international members. Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

SOURCE The Aesthetic Society