The Aesthetic Society Reaches Major Milestone with 31 Global Alliance Partners

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society is proud to announce a historic expansion of its Global Alliance Partners program, securing partnerships with 31 distinguished international aesthetic surgery organizations through Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreements. This milestone reflects The Society's commitment to fostering worldwide collaboration in aesthetic plastic surgery.

"This remarkable achievement represents our vision of uniting the world's leading aesthetic plastic surgeons under one collaborative umbrella," said Dr. Kiya Movassaghi, President of The Aesthetic Society. "By bringing together expertise from diverse backgrounds and surgical programs, we're creating unprecedented opportunities for education and knowledge exchange that will advance our specialty globally. We are truly stronger together."

The prestigious roster of Global Alliance Partners spans six continents and includes the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery, Korean Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and the European Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, among many others.

These partnerships facilitate cross-cultural exchange and professional development opportunities for thousands of members worldwide, with their success attributed to the ongoing international relationship-building efforts of Aesthetic Society leadership. Dr. Kiya Movassaghi, President, Mark Theis, CEO have traveled to numerous international locations to foster these vital partnerships including Greece, France, Italy, Australia, Colombia— with upcoming travel to Brazil and Kuwait in the coming weeks.

Dr. Jamil Ahmad, Chair of the International and Global Alliances Committee and Vice President of the Board of Directors, is spearheading a new educational initiative to maximize these partnerships.

"Our expanded global network allows us to offer unprecedented educational opportunities," said Dr. Ahmad. "Through our new webinar series GEMS and enhanced digital platforms, we're creating a truly borderless learning environment for aesthetic plastic surgeons."

The Aesthetic Society invites all members and international partners to attend The Aesthetic MEET® in Austin, TX, March 20-23, 2025—The Aesthetic Society's annual Aesthetic Meeting...REIMAGINED. 2025 will mark a new era in aesthetic education and inclusivity, crafted specifically for all aesthetic professionals who are shaping the future of the specialty. The meeting is inclusive and open to plastic surgeons, nonsurgical AlliedPro members, and members of the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), and the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS). Global members will have the opportunity to experience world-class sessions and hands-on workshops that further strengthen the spirit of international unity.

The Society offers a fast-track process to international membership, waiver of the application fee for members of Global Alliance Partner societies. International members receive exclusive benefits including:

Special invitation to the Global Summit of international leaders during the annual meeting

Discounted access to the Aesthetic Surgery Journal , the #1 publication in aesthetic surgery

, the #1 publication in aesthetic surgery Member rates for world-class conferences and workshops

Free access to ASJ Journal Club and ASJ GEMS (Global Educational Meetings)

Journal Club and GEMS (Global Educational Meetings) Complimentary access to the Aesthetic Society Academy's non-CME content

Opportunities to serve on influential committees

Applications are reviewed quarterly, with 2025 deadlines on January 5, April 5, July 5, and October 5. Apply today and join in our commitment to making global collaboration accessible.

