The Aesthetic Society Unveils 2020 Plastic Surgery Predictions

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society has released its 2020 predictions detailing what plastic surgery trends are expected in the coming year. With more than 2,600 board-certified members, The Aesthetic Society members are the most advanced aesthetic plastic surgeons. Insights include specific trends for surgical and non-invasive options, and a forecast that sees a new generation of patients entering the market in earnest.

"Our members use the most cutting-edge tools and techniques to improve outcomes and provide the safest care for our patients," says Charles H. Thorne, MD, President of The Aesthetic Society. "2020 promises to be a landmark year for aesthetic plastic surgery with innovations in nonsurgical procedures, refinements in established surgical procedures and a new generation entering the market."

2020 Predictions

Return of the Facelift

Patients are realizing that injectable treatments enhance but do not replace surgical treatments for the aging face.

The most effective, most natural, most long-lasting and overall most cost-effective treatment for facial aging remains a well performed cheek and necklift.

The Daddy-Do-Over

The Daddy-Do-Over is the male counterpart to the Mommy Makeover and will rise in 2020.

More men are embracing aesthetic procedures as a way to boost their confidence and improve their physical appearance.

Men will seek combination therapies, such as liposuction for abdominal and chest contouring, paired with a series of magnetic muscle stimulation (MMS) treatments.

High-definition abdominal liposculpting (liposuction and body sculpting with fat transfer) will likely continue to rise in popularity.

Procedures for gynecomastia (male breast development) have been on the rise over the last decade and will continue to increase.

Non-invasive Tech Advances

Expect a windfall of innovation among non-invasive and minimally invasive aesthetic treatments. With continued advancements in nonsurgical techniques, plastic surgeons are capable of improving patient outcomes.

An expanding arsenal of non-invasive treatments and techniques allows aesthetic plastic surgeons to further individualize and optimize patient care.

"Baby Botox"

Baby Botox refers to the use of targeted micro injections of a neurotoxin to achieve a more natural, subtle look.

Compared to standard-size injections, "baby botox" lowers the risk of your features appearing to be frozen or weaken muscles that can later lead to drooping.

2020 will see an increase of people who want to look their best, not unnatural, or "done".

Gen Z Entering the Aesthetic Market

Generation Z, people born in the late 1990s and early 2000s grew up as online natives and look to social media for beauty trends, comparing themselves to their online cohorts.

More social channels may ban plastic surgery filter apps yet, Gen Z will continue to favor social media to find a plastic surgeon and research aesthetic procedures.

Gen Z will seek out aesthetic procedures earlier in life as a preventative measure and in non-surgical ways.

About The Aesthetic Society:

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Inc. (The Aesthetic Society) is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

