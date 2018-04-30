The Aesthetic Surgery Education And Research Foundation Elects Julio Garcia, Md As Its New President

Dr. Garcia is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is a renowned provider of breast, face and body surgery for men and women in the Las Vegas area, as well as patients visiting from across the United States and the globe. As President of ASERF, Dr. Garcia will leverage 21st century technologies to produce innovative research, including bench research that will directly apply to the future capabilities within the specialty of aesthetic plastic surgery. He plans to examine many aesthetic procedures to continue to establish improved safety parameters. Dr Garcia is going to continue working with ASERF leadership to develop mentorship programs and courses to assist individuals who have not previously conducted formal research. By enabling more aesthetic surgeons to contribute to the field, ASERF will expand its reach and continue to improve the specialty.

"It is an honor to be President of ASERF in 2018. ASERF has grown over the last 25 years as my own private practice has over 30 years, almost in lock step. The direction, education, and opportunities that ASERF now offers its members have grown considerably along with the sophistication of aesthetic surgery worldwide," states Dr. Garcia. "I look back at the procedures and technology I've used throughout my career and am amazed at what I've been able to employ thanks to ASERF's research. I am thrilled to be a part of the foundation as we now enter a new and exciting chapter for ASERF and further expand its research and impact on the specialty."

"Dr. Garcia has made impressive contributions to the aesthetic plastic surgery specialty in practice and through his philanthropic efforts. He is an advocate for the advancement of safety and education— an excellent leader for ASERF as we head into our 25th year. Dr. Garcia's humanitarian service and dedication to the specialty are an admirable combination that I am sure will lead ASERF to resounding successes in the year to come and beyond," notes Barry DiBernardo, MD, Immediate Past-President of ASERF.

ASERF works diligently each year to select the best grant applications, as well as fund directed research projects that will most greatly impact the sub-specialty of aesthetic plastic surgery. If you would like to support the mission, you may donate here: (link) ASERF is grateful to those who have given and hopes that with continued support we will be able to further our mission: Current Members of ASERF and those who donate at The Aesthetic Meeting 2018, will receive:

ASERF 25th Anniversary Lapel Pin ( $200 - $2,499 donation)

- donation) Lapel Pin & Silver Anniversary Benefactor Ribbon ( $2,500 - $24,999 donation)

- donation) Exclusive ASERF 25th Anniversary Lapel Pin & Benefactor Ribbon ( $25,000 donation)

donation) Recognition in Aesthetic Society News, Summer 2018 (all donations)

About ASERF

The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit foundation whose mission is to fund research that will advance the field of aesthetic surgery through directed physician-initiated research. ASERF is supported exclusively by charitable donations and research revenues. For more information, visit www.aserf.org.

ABOUT ASAPS

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. ASAPS is comprised of over 2,600 Plastic Surgeons; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements.

