The Africa Channel and BBC present seven new shows in North America and Caribbean

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Africa Channel and the BBC have formed a new partnership that will allow audiences in North America and the Caribbean to see a rich variety of Africa-produced BBC programming on television. The deal, finalized at Mipcom 2018, envisions seven new BBC shows encompassing news, in-depth investigations, sports, business, debate, health and children. The programs will launch on The Africa Channel this fall.

"This agreement with The Africa Channel proves the BBC's Africa-made programmes carry a global appeal and can succeed in even the world's most competitive television market. From investigative reports in Africa Eye to our weekly health show Life Clinic, it's particularly pleasing that members of the growing African diaspora can now see the same BBC shows that their families and friends enjoy on leading channels across Africa," said Solomon Mugera, Regional Editor, BBC World Service, Africa.

"We are delighted to bring BBC Africa's programming to North American and global audiences," said Narendra Reddy, EVP & General Manager, The Africa Channel . "Viewers can expect timely, authentic, relevant, provocative programs bearing the BBC's imprimatur of quality that further connects Africa to the world."

The BBC will deliver 360 hours of programming to The Africa Channel over 18 months, including:

Focus on Africa – trusted daily news from across the continent.

– trusted daily news from across the continent. Africa Eye – in-depth investigative documentaries from the BBC investigations unit.

Sport Africa – weekly pan African sports news and features.

– weekly pan African sports news and features. What's New? – the exciting weekly current affairs show for 11-16 year-olds.

Smart Money – practical and inspirational financial advice from African entrepreneurs.

Life Clinic – looks at African health, food and lifestyle trends.

The She Word – African women debate the news and society in a frank and entertaining way.

About The BBC World Service:

The BBC World Service delivers news content around the world in English and 41 other language services, on radio, TV and digital, reaching a weekly audience of 279 million. As part of BBC World Service, BBC Learning English teaches English to global audiences. For more information, visit bbc.com/worldservice . The BBC attracts a weekly global audience of 347 million people to its international news services including BBC World Service , BBC World News television channel and bbc.com/news .

About The Africa Channel :

The Africa Channel and its production arm, TAC Studios, is a showcase for the African continent's most outstanding English-language television series, specials, documentaries, feature films, music, biographies and cultural and historical content. The channel's mission is to open up a daily window into modern African life and, in the process, help demystify Africa for viewers globally. The Africa Channel is based in Los Angeles and is available in approximately seven million homes in North America and the Caribbean on cable systems such as Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, and the Caribbean Cable Cooperative. In addition, it's streaming subscription video-on-demand platform, Demand Africa.com, is available worldwide on the web, mobile and connected devices.

