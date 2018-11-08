THE AFRICA CHANNEL announces 20 new primetime series for 2019

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating a banner year for content acquisitions, The Africa Channel will air a collection of 20 new primetimes series representing premium drama, lifestyle and news programming from Africa throughout the year. In addition, the company will stream over 50 hours of content in support Black History Month on Comcast's Xfinity platform. VP, Programming & Acquisitions Karen Juve says, "We have been extremely fortunate to be able to tap into the increasing pool of talent from the continent and beyond, and present world-class content that is bold, diverse and globally appealing to North American audiences."

(PRNewsfoto/The Africa Channel) (PRNewsfoto/The Africa Channel)

FOOD & LIFESTYLE SERIES

Cooking with Siba and The Hostess each feature celebrity female chefs one who puts a healthy spin on her favorite recipes, the other who celebrates dining and creative entertaining for food and lifestyle connoisseurs. (Mondays at 7pm and 8pm respectively).

DRAMA SERIES

iNumber Number (Tuesdays at 9pm) Hard Copy (Wednesdays at 9pm) and High Rollers (Thursdays at 9pm) offer a new spin on street warfare, newsroom drama and high-stake gambling respectively.

DAYTIME SOAP

Soaps make a return on The Africa Channel with The Wild shot entirely on location at a five-star game lodge, capitalizing on the breathtaking beauty of the African wild as three families challenge each other's right to the land.

REALITY & DOCU-REALITY SERIES

The Wedding Bash(ers) finds couples willing to put their big day under the scrutiny of celebrity fashion, food, décor and entertainment "experts" in order to win a second honeymoon and other big-ticket prizes. Crimes Uncovered takes viewers through the criminal investigations of true South African crimes through interviews, dramatizations and archive footage as each case unfolds. Both shows premiere this Spring.

In support of BLACK HISTORY MONTH, The Africa Channel will provide 50 hours from its new slate of titles and growing library of content which will be available to all Xfinity subscribers during the week of February 18 – 24, 2019. These titles include:

Monochrome: Black, White and Blue , a 3-part series on the history of blues music featuring musical performances and interviews with Morgan Freeman, Chuck Berry, B.B. King, and more. (Monday 9:30pm starting Jan 28).

Emancipation Road , a 7-part series, which takes viewers on a journey from the Atlantic slave trade to the election of President Barack Obama. (Tuesday & Friday nights at 10pm starting Jan 29).

Shaka Zulu the epic drama returns (Sundays at 8pm starting Feb 3)

ABOUT THE AFRICA CHANNEL: The Africa Channel and its production arm, TAC Studios, is a showcase for the African continent's most outstanding English-language television series, specials, documentaries, feature films, music, biographies and cultural and historical content. The channel's mission is to open up a daily window into modern African life and, in the process, help demystify Africa for viewers globally. The Africa Channel is based in Los Angeles and is available in approximately seven million homes in North America and the Caribbean on cable systems such as Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, and the Caribbean Cable Cooperative.

SOURCE The Africa Channel

Related Links

http://www.theafricachannel.com

