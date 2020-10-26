The Africa Channel Announces Fall Programming Schedule

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, The Africa Channel (TAC), North America's largest producer and network of Africa-themed content, brings viewers a range of new original shows and returning favorites. The programming slate includes an exciting line-up of original series from TAC Studios as well as premium acquired shows from Africa's leading producers such as M-Net and BBC Africa.

Original series from TAC Studios, the production arm of the Channel, premiering this fall include:

My Design Rules - this series follows the journey of three dynamic duo teams made up of the top emerging creative talent from South Africa as they compete to transform three empty white-box spaces into designer dream homes. The show is judged by a panel of industry professionals who will choose only one team to win the grand cash prize and accolade of being recognized as the next big name in South African interior design. Premiere: Friday, Nov 13, 2020 .

Amah Knows Best - This show is driven by platinum-selling South African rapper; iFani, who travels to China to learn how to cook from Chinese grandmothers. The adventure is also a cultural learning experience, not just for iFani but also for the Chinese people who unquestioningly embrace their unique visitor. Premiere: Monday, Nov 2, 2020 .

World Wide Nate - this destination adventure series follows larger-than-life Chicago native Nate Fluellen , who fears nothing as he explores Africa's abundance of death-defying thrills. Nate proves to be an excellent example for other intrepid African Americans seeking adventure and a connection to the continent that created today's African American population's robust ancestors. Premiere: Monday, Nov 2, 2020 .

"We are excited to introduce new personalities and familiar formats into our programming, bridging people and cultures between Africa and the world. From Chicago travel blogger; Nate Fluellen, who helps us discover Africa through extreme sports to platinum-selling South African rap artist iFani, these shows resonate with audiences that may feel disconnected from mainstream programming and want to view and engage with more familiar content." – Karen Juve, Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions, The Africa Channel.

Acquired series making their North American premiere from M-Net Africa include:

Lockdown - this prison drama set in a fictional high-security female prison is making its debut on TAC. These women's stories reveal the path that landed them behind bars, trapped in their new dramatic reality. The gritty prison drama features an all-female cast from Africa's vast pool of talented actresses. Premiere: Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020 .

Date My Family - this is a new season of the popular dating show where singletons have to find their love interest by going on 'dates' with their potential partner's closest friends and families. Premiere: Monday, Nov 2, 2020 .

The Wedding Bashers - this returning series has brides and grooms invite the team of no-holds-barred bashers to judge their special days. The feisty reality commentary meets extravagant wedding show escapism. Premiere: Monday, Nov 2, 2020 .

Other programming highlights include BBC Africa's Daily News Show; Focus on Africa, Hard-Hitting Documentary Series; Africa Eye and Weekly Lifestyle Shows like What's New, The She Word, Sports Africa, and Smart Money.

"Over the past 15 years, the strength of our programming is attributed to the talented creators, producers, and distributors who have been partners in our shared Mission," said Narendra Reddy, Executive Vice President and General Manager, The Africa Channel. "From Africa's prolific content producers M-Net and BBC Africa to the young independent filmmakers across the Diaspora, these voices have allowed us to build a dynamic channel for our cable operators, sponsors, and advertisers looking to connect with the growing audience interested in authentic multicultural stories."

The Africa Channel is committed to providing an excellent viewing experience that features multicultural voices and an authentic representation of the African experience for its growing audience across North America and the Caribbean. Through its unique programs, TAC seeks to bridge cultural gaps, connecting Black Americans to their heritage and programming content that is inclusive and diverse.

ABOUT THE AFRICA CHANNEL:

The Africa Channel and its production arm, TAC Studios, is a showcase for the African continent's most outstanding English-language television series, specials, documentaries, feature films, music, biographies, and cultural and historical content. The Channel's mission is to open a daily window into modern African life, and in the process, help demystify Africa for viewers globally. The Africa Channel is based in Los Angeles and is available in approximately seven million homes in North America and the Caribbean on cable systems such as Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, and the Caribbean Cable Cooperative.

