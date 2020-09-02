The Africa Channel Moves its Operations for Cable and Streaming TV to Cloud with Amagi

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , a global leader in cloud-based technology for broadcast TV and streaming TV, today announced that The Africa Channel has partnered with Amagi to streamline its entire broadcast workflow across cable, satellite and digital OTT services. This integration has helped The Africa Channel gain significant efficiencies in distribution while achieving greater transparency across its operations.

Launched in 2005, The Africa Channel is a showcase for the African continent's most outstanding English language television series, specials, documentaries, feature films, music, soaps, biographies, current business analysis, cultural and historical programs. The channel's vision is to build bridges between Africa and the world by reinforcing the continent's positive narratives and highlighting the diverse scope of contemporary Africa through diverse content and programming.

A premium cable offering, The Africa Channel is made available in the United States through its principal partners Comcast/Xfinity and Charter/Spectrum. Additionally, the service is recently available in Canada through Rogers Ignite and Bell Fibe and widely across the Caribbean through operators participating in the Caribbean Cable Cooperative. Globally, content is also made available via its OTT streaming channel called Demand Africa, that is accessible through the web, mobile apps as well as on Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) platforms such as Pluto TV, VIZIO and XUMO.

"As we cater to both cable and streaming TV audiences, having two different broadcast operations impacted our ability to scale, and swiftly respond to rapidly changing viewer and platform preferences," said Narendra Reddy, Vice President and General Manager, The Africa Channel. "Partnering with Amagi allows us to leverage their deep technical integration with leading video service platforms enabling The Africa Channel to reach the underserved African diaspora audience worldwide with premium African content."

The Africa Channel's Amagi technology stack consists of CLOUDPORT -the award-winning cloud-based channel playout platform, and THUNDERSTORM, Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) platform. Using a simple web UI, The Africa Channel moved all its content to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, generated playlists, schedules, added dynamic graphics and created broadcast-grade linear channels to be distributed to cable and streaming TV platforms. The entire workflow can be managed from any remote location, including 24x7 monitoring of broadcast operations.

"As traditional broadcast TV networks expand to OTT and on-demand formats, the ability to seamlessly unify both offerings is an important success factor. By leveraging the right cloud and automation tools, TV networks can accrue the benefits of integration such as a streamlined approach and lower costs. We're happy to partner with The Africa Channel as it forges ahead in its mission to provide a window into modern African life to an ever-increasing audience," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi.

Overall, Amagi manages 350+ channels, with deliveries in more than 40 countries. Amagi clients include A+E Networks UK, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, NBCUniversal, People TV, Tastemade, VICE TV, Tegna, and Warner Media, among others.

About The Africa Channel

The Africa Channel and its production arm, TAC Studios, is a showcase for the African Continent's most outstanding English-language television series, specials, documentaries, feature films, music, biographies, and cultural and historical content. Demand Africa, a division of The Africa Channel, Inc, is a global OTT and streaming video service connecting audiences to the best lifestyle, movies, and TV from Africa and beyond. The channel's mission is to open a daily window into modern African life, and in the process, help demystify Africa for viewers globally. The Africa Channel, with offices in Los Angeles and Johannesburg, South Africa is available in approximately seven million homes in North America and the Caribbean on cable systems such as Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, Rogers Ignite, and Bell Fibe (Canada), and the Caribbean Cable Cooperative. Demand Africa is available on the web, mobile apps, and multiple 3rd party Free Ad-Supported platforms.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-gen media tech company that provides cloud broadcast and streaming TV solutions to TV networks, content owners and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and SVOD platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations for traditional TV networks. Amagi delivers 350+ channels with deployments in over 40 countries. Amagi has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, New Delhi and Bangalore.

