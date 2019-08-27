NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Africa Data Center Market - Overview

The Africa data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the period 2018?2024.icolo.io, MainOne (MDXi), Cloud Exchange Datacenter, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Medallion Communications are the prominent investors in the Africa data center market. Digitization is considered an important avenue for the African economy. It is transforming African economies through retail payments systems, financial inclusion, sustainable business models, and revenue administration. Governments in the region are taking several initiatives to replace legacy systems and migrate to cloud-based services as part of smart city initiatives. IaaS is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40%, followed by SaaS at 30% with enterprises increasingly shifting to the public cloud platform. There has been a surge in colocation data center investment in markets such as Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, and Senegal in the past two years. Governments are taking initiatives to increase the share of renewable energy in the electricity generation. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796169/?utm_source=PRN Increased digitization in African countries, the adoption of cloud-based services, migration from server rooms to managed, colocation, and hybrid infrastructure services are driving the investment in the Africa data center market. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Africa data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.

The report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Africa and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019?2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the Africa data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the APAC data center market.

Key Deliverable Includes

• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW)in major countries in the region

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Africa data center market during the forecast period

• Classification of the Africa data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Africa data center market

• Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the Africa data center market

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Telecommunication and enterprises are the major investment contributors in the Africa data center market.

• The Africa market is witnessing the entry of hyperscale providers such as Microsoft and Amazon Web Service (AWS). AWS to establish its cloud region in South Africa in 2020.

• VRLA UPS systems will continue to dominate the market until the price of lithium-ion declines and gains widespread acceptance in the market.

• The adoption of basic rack PDUs is high in African data centers. However, the construction of new data centers is likely to be equipped with intelligent PDUs such as metered, monitored, or switched PDUs, which are likely to dominate the market.

• The market is dominated by greenfield development; it will also witness an increase in modular data center construction.

Report Coverage: This report offers an elaborative analysis of the Africa data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses Africa data center market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network

• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o Rack PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

o Other Units

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Kenya

o Nigeria

o South Africa

o Other Countries

Target Audience: • Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) • Datacenter Construction Contractors • Datacenter Infrastructure Providers • New Entrants • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the data center market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796169/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

