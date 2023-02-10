The African In Vitro Diagnostics Industry is Expected to Reach $1.78 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.8%

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Services, Technology, Application, Diagnostic Approach, Customer Type - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Africa IVD market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $1.78 billion by 2029.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • bioMerieux SA
  • Danaher Corporation
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Illumina Inc.
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd

Following a detailed secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report provides the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Africa IVD market.

The high prevalence of infectious diseases, the rising burden of chronic diseases, the rising initiatives to support the healthcare sector, and the growing awareness about the importance of early disease diagnosis are the major drivers for the Africa IVD market. However, poor healthcare facilities and infrastructure in African countries are the major challenges to the market's growth.

Based on product category, in 2022, the reagents, assays, and kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Africa IVD market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the frequent use of assays & kits in the detection of various chronic diseases coupled with the high burden of infectious diseases in African countries.

Based on technology, in 2022, the immunoassay segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Africa IVD market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advantages of immunoassays, such as simplicity, high accuracy standards, high throughput capability, and inherent specificity.

Based on application, in 2022, the infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Africa IVD market. The large market share of this segment is primarily attributed to the high prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, dengue, HIV, and Chagas disease in the region and the rising initiatives to boost testing capabilities.

Based on diagnostic approach, in 2022, the laboratory testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Africa IVD market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the availability of several IVD tests and the higher accuracy offered by laboratory testing.

Based on customer type, in 2022, the hospital laboratories testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Africa IVD market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for IVD diagnostics and the higher preference for hospitals as the primary center of care.

Based on geography, in 2022, South Africa is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The major share of this region is mainly attributed to the high burden of diseases, the rising geriatric population, the increasing initiatives to promote diagnostic testing, and continuous efforts to develop healthcare infrastructure and promote awareness.

Scope of the Report:

Africa IVD Market, by Product Category

  • Reagents, Assays, and Kits
  • Instruments
  • Software & Services

Africa IVD Market, by Technology

  • Immunoassay
  • Whole Blood Glucose Monitoring
  • Point-of-Care Diagnostics
  • Clinical Chemistry
  • Molecular Diagnostics
  • Hematology
  • Coagulation & Hemostasis
  • Critical Care
  • Urinalysis
  • Other IVD Technologies

Africa IVD Market, by Application

  • Infectious Diseases
  • Diabetes
  • Oncology
  • Endocrinology
  • Cardiology
  • Other Applications

Africa IVD Market, by Diagnostic Approach

  • Laboratory Testing
  • Point-of-Care Testing
  • OTC/Self-testing

Africa IVD Market, by Customer Type

  • Hospital Labs
  • Private Labs
  • Home Care/Self Testing
  • Government
  • Other Customer Types

Africa IVD Market, by Country

  • South Africa
  • Egypt
  • Nigeria
  • Kenya
  • Algeria
  • Tanzania
  • Morocco
  • Tunisia
  • Rest of Africa

